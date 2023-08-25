SnakeBytes 8/25: Round 1, Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks News

(Dbacks.com) Kelly sets tone with 12 K’s as D-backs leapfrog Reds

The 32-year-old right-hander threw seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out a career-high-tying 12 batters. As he was warming up for the eighth inning, Kelly suddenly stopped, grabbed the back of his leg and left with a trainer. It’s the second time Kelly has had to exit from a start, as on Aug. 9 against the Dodgers he departed with a leg cramp.

(AZ Central) Corbin Carroll’s late HR powers Diamondbacks past Reds

But Lovullo admitted to having trouble moving on from what could have been — what very nearly was — the most disastrous sequence of events of the Diamondbacks’ season, namely an inning’s worth of meltdowns of both the baserunning and bullpen variety.

“Did we even win this game?” Lovullo said. “I’ve been blacked out since it happened. I don’t even know what happened. I was so mad.”

(Sports Illustrated) Carroll’s Clutch Homer Rescues D-backs, Preserves Kelly’s Gem

This was the second time in three starts that he had to be removed for this issue. Kelly expressed deep frustration over having to come out of such a tight game in a pennant race, drawing a distinction between coming out of a game with an arm injury versus coming out with a cramp.

“The fact that I’m sitting here for the second in a couple games coming out of a game because of a cramp , especially we’re in a tight race.....it’s frustrating for me for sure. I want to be able to be there for my guys.”

MLB News

(MLB.com) 2019 World Series MVP Strasburg plans to retire (source)

(ed. note) And thus the story of Stephen Strasburg seemingly comes to an end. It was a roller-coaster from the most hyped prospect of all time, to eventually living up to that promise by helping bring a World Series trophy to D.C., then basically never pitching again. It definitely wasn’t the career he was expected to have at all, but I have a feeling, sixty years from now, he’ll be one of the random MLB players I tell my grandkids I saw play and they’ll have no idea who I’m talking about.

(ESPN) A’s owner Fisher says Vegas relocation application filed, points finger at Oakland

The Oakland Athletics have submitted their application for relocation to Major League Baseball, owner John Fisher told ESPN on Thursday, putting the team one step closer to a future in Las Vegas. The fate of the team now resides in the hands of MLB’s owners.

MLB’s three-man relocation committee, consisting of Kansas City Royals chief executive officer John Sherman, Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, will review the application and make a recommendation to commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB’s eight-man executive council. Ultimate approval requires a three-quarters vote of the 30 team owners. No vote has been scheduled.

(ed. note) Random thought, but I think it’s interesting how two of the three execs on this committee are from teams that have also vaguely threatened to relocate over stadium issues...