Snake Bytes 8/24: Seeing Red(s) Again

Diamondbacks News:

[Reuters] Reds, D-backs begin series with eye toward wild-card berth

Arizona, meanwhile, has received a spark from outfielder Tommy Pham, who was acquired from the New York Mets on Aug. 1. The 35-year-old is hitting .296 (16-for-54) with three homers and 14 RBIs during a 13-game hitting streak.

“This team has a lot of heart,” Pham said. “So I’m just trying to contribute, do what I can to help the team and go from there.”

[AZC] Torey Lovullo has 6 more weeks to prove himself with Diamondbacks

Looks like the “fire Torey Lovullo” talk was premature.

After a long slump, Lovullo has the discount-bin Diamondbacks surging, and if they make the postseason alongside big spenders like the Phillies, Cubs, Giants, Dodgers and Atlanta, anything can happen.

That said, what Lovullo does over the next month or so will tell us all we need to know about how long General Manager Mike Hazen should stick with the longest-tenured skipper in club history.

[SI] D-backs linked to top free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The $200 million contract demand could be interesting for the D-backs, who’ve consistently ranked in the bottom third in MLB in luxury tax payroll. That could present a potential problem as Yamamoto will be the biggest contract in terms of both total dollars and yearly average should Arizona sign him. However payroll should not conflict with a team that is clearly on the rise this season.

[AZC] Diamondbacks to be on the lookout for a ‘more stable’ option at third base

Since parting ways with Eduardo Escobar at the trade deadline two years ago, third base has been a trouble spot for the Diamondbacks. Only one team in the National League this year has received less offense from the position. Normally viewed as a source of power, third basemen have produced just 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks.

“We’d love to find an everyday third baseman that anchors that spot down,” General Manager Mike Hazen said. “We have not. That’s my fault.”

Baseball News:

[ESPN] Shohei Ohtani has elbow tear, won’t pitch again this season

Shohei Ohtani has a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night in Anaheim, California, a shocking twist in the lead-up to arguably the most highly anticipated free agency in baseball history.

Ohtani exited his start in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds earlier Wednesday after recording just four outs and throwing only 26 pitches. A subsequent MRI revealed the tear, though Minasian said he did not know the severity of it. Ohtani nonetheless insisted on serving as the designated hitter in Game 2, ultimately going 1-for-5 in the Angels’ 7-3 loss, and will seek secondary opinions to determine his next step.

[MLB] Stone Garrett injures leg after crashing into wall

The locker room was somber after the game, as if nobody cared about the loss. All they cared about was Garrett’s well-being.

Garrett has been a pleasant surprise for Washington, hitting .269 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He started the season as a platoon player and became an everyday outfielder after Corey Dickerson was released on Aug. 2.