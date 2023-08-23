Snake Bytes 8/23: Chasing Down a Wild Card

Diamondbacks News

Texas 3, Arizona 6

Zac Gallen bolstered his case for the NL Cy Young Award, tossing six innings of one-run ball, striking out 11. Paul Sewald notched another successful save and Corbin Carroll continued to do good things as a leadoff hitter. Firing on all cylinders, the Diamondbacks swept the two-game series against the AL West leading Texas Rangers.

Thomas’ Great Catch Highlights Win

The Diamondbacks put together a complete win against the Rangers on Tuesday night, punctuated by a highlight catch in deep right center by Alek Thomas in the ninth inning.

Diamondbacks Win after Alek Thomas Catch

Alek Thomas’ web gem catch in the ninth was the exclamation point on the end of a complete team victory against the Rangers.

Diamondbacks Sweep Series Behind Strong Gallen Start

The Diamondbacks continue to write their own destiny as Zac Gallen struck out 11 to lead the Diamondbacks to a series sweep, placing the Snakes into the final NL Wild Card berth in the standings.

A strong contender for catch of the season for Arizona

CATCH OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/VLPvdWfw82 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 23, 2023

Other Baseball News

White Sox Fire Ken Williams, Rick Hahn

After a disastrous 2023 season coming on the heels of a disappointing 2022 season, the Chicago White Sox have parted ways with team president Ken Williams and GM Rick Hahn.

Angels Activate Mike Trout

Mike Trout, feeling the urgency to help the Angels make the playoffs in an attempt to retain the services of Shohei Ohtani returned early from the IL where he has been since early July, suffering a broken hamate bone that required surgery.

Dan Haren Asks for Ohtani’s Autograph

Even Dan Haren appreciates Sho-time. The former Diamondback and Angels pitcher penned a polite note to the Japanese superstar asking for an autograph for his personal collection.

Yankees’ Losing Streak Hits Nine Games , Longest Since 1982

One gets the impression that some heads will soon be rolling in New York.

Aaron Civale King Ralph-ed His Way Into the AL East Race

Aaron Civale is now the man to lead the Rays to challenge for the AL East title.