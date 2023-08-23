Rangers 3 @ Diamondbacks 6

Record: 66-61, on pace for 84-78, +10 on 2022

NL West: Mathematically it still matters... technically

Wild Card: Sole possession of the final spot, in a virtual tie with CHC and .5 games ahead of CIN & SF

Today's Lineups RANGERS DIAMONDBACKS Marcus Semien - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Corey Seager - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Tommy Pham - LF Adolis Garcia - RF Christian Walker - 1B Mitch Garver - DH Lourdes Gurriel - DH Travis Jankowski - LF Alek Thomas - CF Jonah Heim - C Jace Peterson - 3B Ezequiel Duran - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C Leody Taveras - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Jon Gray - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Gallen had a strong first with 3 strikeouts. Gray matched him with 2 of his own. The second was rougher for Zac as he gave up 2 hits but still struck another one out. Gray’s second was less great. He loaded the bases on first three batters, then gave up 2 runs on a Peterson GIDP and a Moreno single (2-0 AZ). Perdomo then walked and Carroll had an RBI excuse me accidental bunt which was ruled an error (3-0 AZ). Carroll then stole second (38) before Marte struck out to end the fun. Texas made an effort in the third, getting two more runners on, but couldn’t turn those into runs. Gray had no problems in the third.

Gallen continued to breeze through the Rangers lineup, allowing only Semien to reach base through the fifth. The Arizona bats came alive in their fifth though, knocking Gray out and causing Texas to use 2 relievers to finish the frame. After loading the bases on singles, Anderson came on to pitch to Pham, who blooped one run home (4-0 AZ). Gurriel hit a sac fly (5-0 AZ) and then Thomas was intentionally walked after Pham stole second, prompting another pitching change to face Peterson who was lifted for Kennedy, who flew out. Unfortunately, the long rest got to Gallen a bit, who gave up a solo home run to Garver (5-1 AZ). The reduced lead lasted three batters: Moreno doubled, Perdomo sac bunted and Carroll sac flew (6-1 AZ).

Justin Martinez pitched the seventh. He walked one, and gave up a scary double, but managed to strike Semien out before Kyle Nelson took over. He gave up a 2-run single Seager immediately (6-3 AZ). Lowe also singled. He did finally get Garcia to fly out, but Castro replaced him. He got the final out without issue. Arizona offered no fight in the seventh and Ginkel kept the score the same in the eighth. The ninth was easy for Texas, but Sewald loaded the bases before closing it out, securing the Arizona win!

ARIZONA 6, TEXAS 3

Conclusion

Another absolute gem of a game from Gallen, with the only knock being that he could only go 6 strong innings against a genuine World Series contending team. The offense showed up again, and the bullpen was shaky. Like really shaky, but managed to hold on for the win. Alek Thomas basically secured himself the Gold Glove for center field tonight - you will not change my mind.

As a group, we were fairly stingy with the rec’s again tonight, so I’ll hand-choose this early addition from MrRBI17. Opportunity knocked, and the team answered.