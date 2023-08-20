Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 19

Following the first ever hurricane delay in PYW’s history, we’re back!

Last week, I asked you to tell me what went wrong with the Diamondbacks. It’s a broad, open ended question, but I felt that it was the appropriate forum to ask. Only two multi-rec’d comments this week, but man they were good. Starting us off in second place, we have Diamondhacks with five recs!

I have to admit, I legit laughed out loud in a restaurant when I first read this one.

In first place this week, we once again find gzimmerm!

Bravo. Just A+ work all around this week.

Standings Players Score Players Score gzimmerm 20 Kilnborn 13 Diamondhacks 9 Spencer O'Gara 9 Makakilo 6 Jack Sommers 5 NikT77 3 520Tommy 2

With that seven rec performance this week, gzimmerm opens up a healthy, but hardly insurmountable lead over kilnborn. Hacks also makes a pretty big leap up to a tie for fairly distant third.

Well, last week, we made fun of the Diamondbacks as a whole and they went back into the win column, so let’s try this again. Give me something that would be a better use of $5 million than letting Miguel Castro’s option vest. Go!