Snake Bytes: 8/20 Double the fun

Team News



Game 1

Tommy Pham homers, triples to lead DBacks past Padres

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/08/19/arizona-diamondbacks-san-diego-padres-news-updates-saturday-doubleheader/70599660007/



Diamondbacks earn scrappy win vs. Padres in 1st game of doubleheader

https://arizonasports.com/story/3531729/diamondbacks-win-padres-doubleheader/



D-backs Hold On for 6-4 Victory Over Padres

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-hold-on-for-6-4-victory-over-padres

Game 2

D-backs’ offense breaks through in doubleheader sweep of Padres

https://arizonasports.com/story/3531779/diamondbacks-offense-doubleheader-sweep-padres/

A grand slam for Gabriel Moreno!



pic.twitter.com/bZUHz8W9Mi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2023

Gabriel Moreno’s grand slam highlights Diamondbacks’ double-header sweep of Padres

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Moreno said through interpreter Rolando Valles. “It was hard to describe. I was super happy. I was breaking into a smile as I was rounding the bases.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/08/19/arizona-diamondbacks-san-diego-padres-news-updates-saturday-doubleheader/70599660007/



D-Backs Clobber Padres for Series Win

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-clobber-padres-for-series-win



D-backs move LHP Tommy Henry to 60-day IL, select RHP Nabil Crismatt

https://arizonasports.com/story/3531756/diamondbacks-tommy-henry-nabil-crismatt/



NL Wild Card tracker: Diamondbacks battling to stay in the hunt

https://arizonasports.com/story/3530305/nl-wild-card-tracker-diamondbacks/



Other Baseball



Tigers Sign Carson Kelly, Designate Eric Haase

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/08/tigers-sign-carson-kelly-designate-eric-haase.html



Turner homers twice in the same inning as Phils rout Nats

https://www.mlb.com/news/trea-turner-homers-twice-as-phillies-score-8-runs-in-8th-inning

Alonso mistakenly throws Winn’s first hit ball into stands

“I just kind of got up from trying to make a play, and then the umpire said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna switch this ball out,’” Alonso said. “So I’m like, ‘OK, like I’m gonna do what I always do.’ I always throw the ball in the stands, but I’ll never throw the ball in the stands again. I’m just gonna roll every ball to the dugout when they’re gonna switch it out. That’s a really bad mistake, and it’s completely unintentional.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/masyn-winn-gets-first-major-league-hit



Altuve becomes fastest Astro to 2,000 career hits

Altuve joins Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell (2,314 hits) and Craig Biggio (3,060). Altuve reached 2,000 in fewer games (1,631) and plate appearances (7,186), making him the fastest player in club history to reach the milestone.

https://www.mlb.com/news/jose-altuve-singles-for-career-hit-no-2-000

‘Smoking hot’ J-Rod sets record with 17 hits in 4 games

Wednesday: 4-for-6, double, 2 RBIs, two stolen basesThursday: 5-for-5, home run, double, 5 RBIsFriday: 4-for-5, home run, RBI, two stolen basesSaturday: 4-for-6, stolen base

https://www.mlb.com/news/julio-rodriguez-sets-record-with-17-hits-in-4-games



Wednesday: 4-for-6, double, 2 RBIs, two stolen basesThursday: 5-for-5, home run, double, 5 RBIsFriday: 4-for-5, home run, RBI, two stolen basesSaturday: 4-for-6, stolen base



Another Day, More Unreal Accomplishments For Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/history/another-day-more-unreal-baseball-history-for-seattle-mariners-superstar-julio-rodriguez



Anything Goes



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/august-20

In 1968, the Soviets invaded Czechoslovakia. (I apparently spelled that right on the first try lol) One of my alltime favorite hockey players, and alltime great, Czech Jaromir Jagr was born 4 years later and wore #68 thoughout his career....



This day in baseball:

In 1945, 17-year-old becomes youngest to hit MLB home run I just felt like this was more relevant to “TDIB” but its a history link.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/mlb-home-run-youngest-player-tommy-brown

Tommy Brown, he would play parts of 9 seasons for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Phillies and Cubs. He is actually still alive, at 95.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/August_20

German chocolate cake is named after a guy.

Contrary to its name, German chocolate cake named after its creator – an English-American man named Sam German – not Germany.



May 22nd is the least common birth date.

The 22nd of May is the least common day to be born. On the other hand, the 16th of September is the most common birthday. In fact, more people in the world are born in September than any other month.



To that last point, my bday is 9/15. I have friends that are 9/13, 9/22 and 9/24 and my best friend is 9/27. The 9/24 friend was born in the same year so I am exactly 8 days older.

