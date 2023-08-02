Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #109: 8/2 @ Giants

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Geraldo Perdomo - SS LaMonte Wade - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B Michael Conforto - RF Corbin Carroll - LF Wilmer Flores - DH Lourdes Gurriel - DH Joc Pederson - LF Jace Peterson - 3B Patrick Bailey - C Jake McCarthy - RF J.D. Davis - 3B Emmanuel Rivera - 1B Brandon Crawford - SS Alek Thomas - CF Isan Diaz - 2B Jose Herrera - C Luis Matos - CF Slade Cecconi - RHP Logan Webb - RHP

Roster moves

Selected RHP Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno,

Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day injured list (fractured right ankle).

The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 40.

Firstly, pour one out for Adams, whose season has been ended by the unfortunate comebacker off the bat of Joc Pederson last night in San Francisco, which found our pitcher’s ankle like a heat-seeking missile. He had appeared in 24 games for the D-backs, with a 5.71 ERA, though his 3.73 FIP suggests Austin had been unlucky. Last night would seem to corroborate that assessment. Still, it does simplify the roster move needed to make room for tonight’s starting pitcher. And, in case you were wondering, it’s pronounced “seh-CONE-ee”. You’re welcome. He’ll be wearing #43, last worn by Paul Fry in 2022, but likely best known as Miguel Batista’s number.

Slade will become the fourth pitcher to make his major-league debut for the D-backs this year, after Carlos Vargas, Brandon Pfaadt and Justin Martinez (there have also been two position players, the two Dominics, Fletcher and Canzone). Cecconi turned 24 in June, and played 20 games for the Aces. While the ERA was an unimpressive 6.38, his peripherals suggest better, striking out better than a batter per inning (104 in 103 IP), good for second in the PCL this season. He is reported to be one of only two pitchers there with a complete game this year, though I’m not sure when that was. He hasn’t thrown more than 7 innings in a start, so it must have been some shortened contest.

Couple of other interesting moves on the AAA roster of late. Zach McAllister was given his release. McAllister had signed a minor-league contract in December, and had been hoping to make a return to the majors for the first time August 2018. He had a 5.63 ERA over 37 appearances for Reno, and had struck out 54 in 38.1 innings, but it appears there was no route back to the big leagues here. The Aces also re-signed old pal Sergio Alcantara, who appeared 71 times for the Diamondback over two stints in the 2022 season, separated by some time in San Diego. It’s actually his fourth spell with Arizona, having previously spent five years in the minors before becoming part of the J.D. Martinez trade in 2017.