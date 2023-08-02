Snake Bytes 8/2: Post-Deadline Super-Sized Edition

Diamondbacks News (General)

Arizona 3, San Francisco 4

The Arizona offense sputtered and the bullpen was unable to throw a shutout, leading to the Snakes dropping yet another Gallen start in which he tossed a quality start.

Patient Giants Steal a Win

Despite the offensive struggles in this game, this is a tilt the Diamondbacks should have won.

Arizona Squanders 3-0 Lead to Drop Game to SF

Arizona simply was unable to keep the pressure on or to toss shutout inning when necessary.

Diamondbacks News (Trade Deadline)

Phamtastic or Chafincomplete?

Ben Clemens is less than bullish about the trades made by Arizona in the last few days, ranking only the Tommy Pham move in a positive light.

Diamondbacks Trade for Tommy Pham

Diamondbacks Swap Chafin for Peter Strzelecki

Diamondbacks Replace Rojas with Jace Peterson

Other Baseball News (General)

Framber Valdez No-Hits Guardians

Maybe the Astros ace’s performance was stoked by the team bringing back Justin Verlander.

Spencer Strider Breaks Own Record for Fastest to 200 Ks

Strider broke his own record as he surpassed the 200-strikeout mark while helping the Braves claim a 5-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday night at Truist Park. The impressive feat was accomplished in just 123 1⁄ 3 innings, eclipsing his previous record by 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

How the Mets Opened the Door for Scherzer Trade by Retooling for 25-26

Both Billy Eppler and Steve Cohen sat with their ace pitcher and had long, frank discussions. The discussions revealed that New York is readjusting its competitive expectations to begin in 2025 with the window being wide open in 2026. With no intent to be aggressive this winter, Scherzer was convinced it was time to waive his NTC so he could make his way to a team with present winning aspirations and expectations.

Other Baseball News (Trade Deadline)

Complete Trade Wrap-Up

Here is a brief overview of every deadline deal.

Justin Verlander Returns to Houston

If things go according to plan, the future Hall of Famer’s hat on his plaque may be shifting south from Detroit.

Max Scherzer Headed to Texas

The Mets broke up their reunion of the Dynamic Dup from Detroit but sent them to opposing teams in Texas. Scherzer will now try to help the Rangers stem off Verlander and the Astros down the stretch for the AL West title.

Josh Bell Headed to Miami

This trade may spell the end for former Diamondback Jean Segura. Segura was part of the return for the Cleveland Guardians, but he will be DFA’d upon arrival.

Dodgers Snubbed by Eduardo Rodriguez

The Dodgers and Tigers matched themselves up to trade Detroit’s star hurler to the Dodgers, only to have Rodriguez exercise his 10-team NTC to block the deal at the final moment.