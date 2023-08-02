Diamondbacks 3 @ Giants 4

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Geraldo Perdomo - SS LaMonte Wade - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B Michael Conforto - RF Corbin Carroll - LF J.D. Davis - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Joc Pederson - DH Lourdes Gurriel - DH Blake Sabol - C Jake McCarthy - RF Luis Matos - CF Jace Peterson - 3B Brandon Crawford - SS Carson Kelly - C Isan Diaz - 2B Alek Thomas - CF AJ Pollock - LF Zac Gallen - RHP Alex Cobb - RHP

The first and second were uneventful for both teams. Gurriel grounded into another double play and Gallen looked absolutely dominate at times. Unfortunately, so was Cobb. In the third Carroll took an extra base hit from The Glass Cannon himself, AJ Pollock; the 2019 first round Arizona pick stole the thunder of the 2009 first round Arizona pick.

The score remained 0-0 until the fifth when Gurriel felt the heat of the team trading for Pham, essentially replacing him. So he decided to homer (1-0 AZ) over Pollock’s head. In the sixth, Thomas followed suit with a homer of his own (2-0 AZ). One out later, Marte decided he also wanted to homer (3-0 AZ), this time to right instead of left! The Giants answered back in the bottom of the sixth with Sabol singling before Matos doubled him home to triples alley (3-1 AZ). Crawford then tied the game with a home run to center (3-3). Gallen eventually got out of the inning without giving up the lead, but damage done.

Castro pitched he seventh and gave up a home run to Wade Jr. (4-3 SF). Walker pitched for SF and did not give up any runs in the seventh or eighth. Adams got the eighth for Arizona and threw two pitches before being removed with injury as a Pederson line drive knocked off his ankle... Frias replaced him with Pederson on first. He shut down the inning; no runs. Walker continued into the ninth for SF. Perdomo singled to start it. Marte fouled out to third. At this point Manaea replaced Walker. Carroll flew out to right. Walker didn’t get the chance to make a difference as Perdomo got picked off by Bailey to end the game (he’d also been thrown out attempting to steal earlier by Sabol).

Conclusion

This was a close game. At times it was a pitcher’s duel between Gallen and Cobb. But eventually the offenses put 3ER on each of them. Peterson tried to impress in his debut with the organization...it did not go well. The returning bullpen gave up the tie, but Gallen losing it the sixth took the wind out of the sails leading to the fitting end of Perdomo getting picked off with a relatively small lead.

Slade Cecconi (2020 draft) will make his MLB debut against Logan Webb at 6:45pm Arizona Time. The debut isn’t occurring against the Padres, so it’s uncertain if he will have an unbelievably impressive game.