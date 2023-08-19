Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #125: 8/19 @ Padres

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PADRES Corbin Carroll - RF Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Fernando Tatis - RF Tommy Pham - LF Juan Soto - DH Christian Walker - 1B Manny Machado - 3B Kyle Lewis - DH Xander Bogaerts - SS Alek Thomas - CF Jake Cronenworth - 1B Gabriel Moreno - C Gary Sanchez - C Nick Ahmed - SS Ben Gamel - LF Geraldo Perdomo - 3B Trent Grisham - CF Scott McGough - RHP Yu Darvish - RHP

Roster moves

You don’t often get someone taken off the roster between games of a double-header, when they didn’t pitch in the opener. But the Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected RHP Nabil Crismatt (No. 61) from Triple-A Reno. MLB Bio

Optioned LHP Tyler Gilbert to Reno.

Transferred LHP Tommy Henry to the 60-day injured list.

I had to look up Crismatt, as I had absolutely no idea of who he was. Turns out he played for the Padres earlier in the year, but was DFA’d after posting a 9.82 ERA across 11 innings. He had been pretty good for them and the Cardinals from 2020-22, and despite his struggles this year, owns a 3.80 career ERA in 168 major-league innings. After he was released, the D-backs picked him on June 30, released him on August 2, and then re-signed him again six days later. I’m sure there was a method to it. He has worked both as a starter and out of the bullpen for the Aces, so might be useful tonight to provide some length.

That said, it’s a quick turn-around and on to the second game of the day. The D-backs did end up having to use their A bullpen to navigate the later innings of this one, with Kyle Nelson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Seward holding the lead after Merrill Kelly exited the game. Scott McGough will open the night-cap, with the likes of Bryce Jarvis and Tyler Gilbert for the middle innings, before we lean on some combination of Joe Mantiply, Miguel Castro and Justin Martinez to end things. At least, with a win in the opener, this now feels like Arizona is playing with house money, having guaranteed themselves at least a road split. But a win, to take the series 3-1, would be considerably better.

Just enough time for everyone to grab a fresh paper-bag into which they can breathe, and we’ll be ready for the off!