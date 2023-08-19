Snake Bytes 8/19: Oh My...

DUE TO HURRICAN HILARY’S PROJECTED PATH, TOMORROW’S GAME AGAINST THE PADRES HAS BEEN PUSHED FORWARD TO TONIGHT, FORCING A SPLIT DOUBLE-HEADER.

MLB and MLS Rearrange Schedules in Wake of Hurricane Hilary

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 0, San Diego 4

Brandon Pfaadt deserved better. The Arizona starter held a no-no through six and left after seven, having surrendered no runs on one hit. Arizona’s offense managed six hits and three walks while Pfaadt was in the game, but was unable to score. Then, Miguel Castro happened.

Pfaadt Flirts with No-No, Gets No Decision

With MLB announcing a schedule change to accommodate Mother Nature, the Diamondbacks needed a strong outing from Brandon Pfaadt to save their bullpen. They got one, in the form of a seven inning outing in which Pfaadt surrendered only one hit and no runs. Despite the effort, Pfaadt is still in search of his first win.

Castro, Offense Spoil Pfaadt Gem

Miguel Castro now leads the league in appearances with 57. His $5 million option for 2024 vests with only three more appearances. After last night’s outing, there is a real case to be made for cutting him before he gets there. As for the offense, sequencing was unkind to them, but the fire wasn’t really there either.

The Diamondbacks and the NL Wild Card

The NL Wild Card standings still have the Diamondbacks in the hunt.

Other Baseball News

Angels Lose to Rays in Dbacky Fashion

Shohei Ohtani made a statement in catching Olson for the MLB home run lead by launching a massive grand slam. Then, in the ninth inning, the Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years. They still managed to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays in the tenth.

18 Games In One Day

The Padres Have a Complicated Future

San Diego is grossly underperforming what the roster is capable of. Now, the roster is preparing to churn and the Padres have few avenues available to address the issues.