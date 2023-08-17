Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #121: 8/17 @ Padres

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PADRES Kyle Lewis - DH Ha-Seong Kim - 3B Corbin Carroll - RF Fernando Tatis - RF Tommy Pham - LF Juan Soto - LF Christian Walker - 1B Manny Machado - DH Buddy Kennedy - 3B Xander Bogaerts - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Jake Cronenworth - 2B Alek Thomas - CF Luis Campusano - C Nick Ahmed - SS Garrett Cooper - 1B Geraldo Perdomo - 2B Trent Grisham - CF Zac Gallen - RHP Rich Hill - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled RHP Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno.

from Triple-A Reno. Optioned RHP Luis Frías to Reno following yesterday’s game.

I presume this is simply a fresh arm needed. While Frias did have a terrible out in Coors Field, allowing three runs, that was on Tuesday, and if that had been the cause, I would imagine he would have been optioned after it. Mind you his outing the following day didn’t esactly engender much confidence, those twenty pitches being needed to require just one out. All told though, this spell with the team wasn’t bad, Frias posting a 2.53 ERA across 10.2 innings. However, the peripherals were a good deal shakier, with a K:BB ratio of 8:6 in that time, and a consequent FIP of more than two runs higher, at 4.67. We’ll now get to enjoy more 102 mph fastballs from Martinez. We’ll see whether they are in the zone or not.

Meanwhile, Paul Sewald continued his 2023 Redemption Tour. After blowing his first save opportunity as a Diamondback in spectacular fashion, he picked up saves in four of the last five games. I think the last time a D-backs closer did a comparable feat was August 2017, when Fernando Rodney picked up five saves in six games, from August 21-26. That kicked off a spell where the D-backs won fifteen of sixteen contests. between August 21 and September 6, nine of which were saved by Rodney. Before that, J.J. Putz had two spells of four saves in five games in 2011. The spell from May 21-25 is more impressive, as it was a day shorter than the Sept 18-23 one.

Interesting to note that both of those were in seasons where the Diamondbacks did make the post-season. Hopefully, Sewald’s streak is a good omen on that front. I would said that doing so likely requires the team to do no worse than split the four games here, and ideally take three of four. The Padres, meanwhile, probably can’t even afford a split, if they are to keep their hopes of the playoffs alive. Losing 10% of the remaining games off the schedule while making little or no headway, is not something they can afford to do. But the D-backs do at least have momentum, having won consecutive series - one against these Padres - for the first time since the middle of June.