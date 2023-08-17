Snake Bytes 8/17: Power Walker

Diamondbacks News:

[AZC] Christian Walker’s heroics lead Diamondbacks to series win over Rockies

“Christian, what can you say? He had an incredible series,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Four home runs, and big home runs. Very timely home runs.”

On Monday, Walker’s sixth-inning homer was overshadowed by a late bullpen collapse. On Tuesday, he homered early but didn’t play a role in the ninth-inning rally. On Wednesday, there was no mistaking the Diamondbacks’ hero, not after Walker followed his first-inning homer with the game-winning blast in the eighth.

[SI] Walker powers D-backs to series win over Rockies

“It’s huge, two series in a row against good teams” said D-backs first baseman Christian Walker. “We’ve been challenged the last handful of games as far having to come back late, just the back-and-forth, that’s the nature of baseball games here. There’s no lead that’s safe in Coors Field, you’re always a bloop and a blast away from tying it or taking the lead.”

[AZS] Christian Walker, D-backs storm back once again to take series over Rockies

[CBS] Kristian Robinson clears waivers

After signing with the Diamondbacks out of The Bahamas for $2.5 million in 2017, Robinson quickly emerged as one of the top lower-level prospects in all of baseball, but his career was put on hold for three full seasons while he dealt with legal issues related to an April 2020 arrest. He returned to affiliated ball in late May and slashed .276/.383/.460 over 45 games across stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Single-A Visalia and High-A Hillsboro, and while that level of production was impressive in light of his long layoff from baseball, it wasn’t quite enough for the Diamondbacks to justify keeping him on the 40-man roster.

[CBS] Davies return uncertain

Lovullo said. “He’s gonna rejoin us at some point. When that happens, we’re not sure.”

Baseball News:

[MLB] Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home against the Orioles

[brobible] Wander Franco may never play in MLB again, according to report

A person very close to the investigations into the case of Wander Franco: "It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against… https://t.co/Yn5CGckJgE — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 17, 2023

[FORBES] Groundbreaking report on MLB shows baseball’s incredible value for advertisers

While the NFL remains the most-popular league out of the major North American sports leagues, MLB ranks strongly in second. Based upon Vision Insight data, the NFL sees 188.4 million fans, MLB has 171.1 million fans, followed by the NBA at 155.9 million and the NHL at 136.2 million.