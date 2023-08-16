Snake Bytes 8/16: What Is Going On Here?

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 8, Colorado 5

The Diamondbacks chose to throw a bullpen game on Tuesday night. Bryce Jarvis made his debut. Sewald nailed down his third save in four days.

Bryce Jarvis Impresses in Debut

The rookie hurler made 51 pitches, threw 31 for strikes. He completed three innings of relief work, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three.

The first strikeout for Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis records his first MLB strikeout! pic.twitter.com/EFTt53bJo9 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 16, 2023

Arizona Comes from Behind for Key Win

If the Diamondbacks want to be playing any sort of meaningful ball in September, they need to get things going again. Last night, they managed to come alive just in time to pull off the comeback, despite a number of questionable choices.

Lawlar Homers in First Reno AB

Jordan Lawlar wants to make sure no one forgets about him.

Lawlar starts off right in Reno

JORDAN LAWLAR IS THE BEST RENO ACE OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/ahVXdqLQjH — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) August 16, 2023

A Return to Purple?

There is obviously some bias here, but...

“Purple> Red,” Gallen tweeted. “We should wear these more (permanently lol)” A few hours later, Gallen followed that tweet up with a poll. Of the 14,653 votes, 91% favored the purple and teal over the Diamondbacks’ current red, black and teal color scheme.

Other Baseball News

Rays’ Shane McClanahan to Have Tommy John Surgery

The bad news just keeps piling up for the Rays.

Wander Franco Placed on Restricted List

As I said about bad news piling up for Tampa Bay, the Rays have placed star shortstop, Wander Franco on the Restricted List while they conduct an investigation of some social media posts.

Ozzie Albies Lives in an Aquarium

Not sure how much I would appreciate it, but it does sound awfully relaxing.

Your move Corbin Carroll. Show them how it’s done.