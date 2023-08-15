Snake Bytes 8/15: Win Streak? Nah

Diamondbacks News

[SI] D-backs Bullpen Collapse in 8th Leads to Crushing Loss by Jack Sommers

All the good vibes from last weekend’s victories against the Padres evaporated in the 8th inning for the Diamondbacks. Handed a 4-2 lead, Joe Mantiply came into the game and gave up three straight singles. Manager Torey Lovullo then brought in Scott McGough, who gave up three more singles. By the time the dust settled, the Rockies had scored four runs. Justin Lawrence struck out the side in the top of the 9th against a completely demoralized team and just like that their smiles were turned upside down as they trudged out of the dugout and back to the locker room.

[SI] Top Prospect Jordan Lawlar Promoted to Triple-A Reno By Michael McDermott

The Diamondbacks top prospect has moved up a level, as shortstop Jordan Lawlar will now be playing for Triple-A Reno. Under general manager Mike Hazen, the modus operandi for player development is to give their prospects a taste of the next level at the end of a successful season. That was something manager Torey Lovullo revealed when discussing pitching prospect Bryce Jarvis’ promotion to the big league roster yesterday.

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks option Jake McCarthy to Triple-A, recall Kyle Lewis in latest roster shakeup by Alex Weiner

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno for the second time this season and recalled outfielder Kyle Lewis, the team announced on Monday.

The D-backs face three left-handed probable starting pitchers in their next four games against the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres and added more right-handed pop to the lineup.

McCarthy is 0-for-10 in his last 12 plate appearances and has experienced an offensive dip this month. He is 5-for-26 (.192) without an extra-base hit in August after a competitive .292/.362/.387 slash line since his latest recall on May 26 through July.

[MLB] Cole, Gallen remain atop latest Cy Young Award poll by Theo DeRosa

1) Zac Gallen, D-backs (14 [of 49] first-place votes)

Gallen has been nothing but effective since making his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2019, and this season has been no exception. His 3.24 ERA ranks fourth among National League starters, and his 155 2/3 innings are third in that group. Gallen has been the ace of a surprising D-backs team, owning a 10-1 record and a 1.82 ERA at Chase Field. He’s been one of the best starters in the National League and, according to our voters, he remains the Cy Young Award frontrunner.

Baseball News

[MLBTR] Braves To Place Ozzie Albies On 10-Day IL With Hamstring Strain by Leo Morgenstern

The Braves are placing Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, manager Brian Snitker told reporters, including Mark Bowman of MLB.com (Twitter link). Albies left the field early on Sunday with what the club called “hamstring cramping” and did not play in the series opener against the Yankees the following night.

The second baseman is in the midst of an excellent season, with a 120 wRC+ and 3.2 FanGraphs WAR. Prior to his injury, he hadn’t missed a game all year, and he was on pace to blow past his career high of 30 home runs, set in 2021. He has also gone 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts.

[MLBTR] Steven Matz To Be Shut Down For 2-3 Weeks With Lat Strain by Leo Morgenstern

The Cardinals will shut down starting pitcher Steven Matz for at least two weeks, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters (including Katie Woo of The Athletic). The southpaw suffered a lat strain after his latest start on Saturday, August 12. Mozeliak said Matz will be completely shut down for at least 15 days and is unlikely to throw for at least three weeks. With fewer than seven weeks to go in the regular season, Matz may be done for the year.