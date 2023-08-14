Snake Bytes: 8/14 Don’t check your calendar, it IS Monday...

Team News



Diamondbacks rally late, beat Padres to return to .500

Lovullo addressed the team on Friday night after their 10-5 loss to the Padres extended their losing streak to nine. “You should ask them what the message was,” Lovullo said, when asked for details. “It’s not something I should talk about.” Said Perdomo: “That was a great meeting. I was almost crying. He spoke from the bottom of his heart.”

Diamondbacks put it all together for series victory against Padres

PINCH HIT PIÑA POWER!!! pic.twitter.com/IPOUqyZYb5 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 13, 2023

D-backs Finish Off Padres in Thrilling Comeback Win

Carson Kelly DFA’d, Gabriel Moreno Activated

The #Dbacks have made the following roster moves:

- Selected RHP Bryce Jarvis from Triple-A Reno

- Reinstated C Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day IL (left shoulder inflammation)

- Optioned RHP Ryne Nelson to Reno following last night's game

- Designated C Carson Kelly for… — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 13, 2023

Diamondbacks Select Bryce Jarvis, Designate Carson Kelly for Assignment

They link to and quote Michael's article about Jarvis' roles.

Brandon Pfaadt’s Fastball Has a Long Way to Go

Yes, there are charts and graphs.

Diamondbacks announce team Hall of Fame during 25th anniversary celebration

“When you come back here it’s like you never missed a day,” Dellucci said. “We’re talking about stories and things that happened in the locker room like it was yesterday. We’ll be brothers forever and we’ve got a bond you just can’t get anywhere else.”

Other Baseball



Marlins mount massive comeback in 9th to walk off Yanks

Downs caps ‘surreal’ comeback win with long-awaited hit

this is the 1st time since July 9, 2010 that 2 teams won when trailing by 4+ runs in the 9th on the same day



that day:



BAL trailed 6-2 in 9th, won 7-6 in extras

PHI trailed 7-1 in 9th, won 9-7 in extras https://t.co/mKpPeqtErd — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 13, 2023

This has no relevance whatsoever other than my own curiousity. On that date, the Dbacks lost to the Marlins 3-2. Haren went 6.2ip and gave up 3 runs on.... 10 hits and 2 walks. The -Miami- Florida Marlins were 3-13 RISP.

Seattle Mariners’ Dominic Canzone Goes Viral For Bat Flip After Clutch Home Run

You know someone out there is going, "A rOoKiE sHoUlDnT dO tHaT!!!!!1!11!!!1!!

As clutch as it gets. pic.twitter.com/GE3du6mQ5O — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 13, 2023

Naomi Ryan is the 16-year-old star at the center of America’s lineup

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Japan’s surrender made public on this date. Ironically, my previous SBs I talked about the anniversary of Hiroshima. Bob Gibson also threw his first no hitter on this date in 1971.

This day in baseball:

Mike Schmidt hit his 300th HR in 1981.

Scientists have taught rats to drive.

According to an experiment, rats can learn how to drive. Scientists made tiny cars with an aluminum floor and a “steering wheel” made out of three copper bars. When the rat stood on the car’s aluminum floor and touched the copper bars, they would start an electrical charge that moves the car. By the end of the experiment, they had taught the rats to steer the car in different directions by touching different copper bars. Their secret? Froot Loops. The scientists conditioned the rats to maneuver different ways by rewarding them with cereal pieces.



They can't be worse than some Arizona drivers...



Sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins.

Sloths can slow their heart rates. When they do, sloths can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes. On the other hand, dolphins need to come up to the surface to breathe after 10 minutes.



Wow.


