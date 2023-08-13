Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #118: 8/13 vs. Padres

Today's Lineups PADRES DIAMONDBACKS Ha-Seong Kim - SS Corbin Carroll - LF Fernando Tatis - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - LF Tommy Pham - DH Manny Machado - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Xander Bogaerts - DH Jake McCarthy - RF Jake Cronenworth - 2B Jace Peterson - 3B Gary Sanchez - C Alek Thomas - CF Garrett Cooper - 1B Jose Herrera - C Trent Grisham - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Seth Lugo - RHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected RHP Bryce Jarvis (No. 40) from Triple-A Reno.

Reinstated C Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day injured list (left shoulder inflammation).

Optioned RHP Ryne Nelson to Reno following last night’s game.

Designated C Carson Kelly for assignment.

That's very interesting. It seems that Nelson’s time in the rotation has ended for now, after 24 underwhelming starts: a 5.47 ERA and 5.15 FIP. His last two outings were particularly unimpressive, both times allowing six earned runs while recording only nine outs. How his rotation spot will be filled, remains to be seen. I’m definitely surprised to see Moreno back so quickly, and hope this move doesn’t backfire. It’s a sad end to Carson Kelly, though I guess he might get through waivers. There was a time where he looked like our catcher of the future, with a decent 103 OPS+ from 2019-21. But injury seemed to leave him damaged permanently, and the last two years have been a real struggle (OPS+ 72).

Well, since 1984 proved capable of breaking the losing streak yesterday, I'm going to keep rolling with it as the D-backs go on a 9-game winning streak. Seems like a plan anyway. Who's with me? Since I'm recapping today and tomorrow, I am certainly in favor of having something which is not an absolute chore to write about. At least last night's win has saved you from a thousand words on the dubious joys of 1964's film, The Creeping Terror. Though if today's result is particularly dreadful, I reserve the right to unleash it on you, in lieu of a proper recap. I am hopeful that won't prove necessary, though it depends which Brandon Pfaadt shows up.

Will it be the pitcher who two-hit the Giants over seven innings? Or the one who couldn't even get through five against the Dodgers? It would be nice for him get ONE win in his rookie season, but time is beginning to run out for that. He is now 0-6 in ten starts. The only D-back to make more starts in a season without tasting victory, is Vidal Nuno, who went 0-7 over 14 starts in 2014. Going ten starts into your career without a W is not common either: no other Arizona rookie has gone more than eight. That was Humberto Mejia, and the first three of those were for Miami. Even Casey Daigle - a much worse pitcher, on a worse team - won his fifth start.

Over the twenty-six games since the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks have won consecutive contests just once, in Atlanta. The second of those, back on July 19, was the last time Arizona enjoyed winning tacos. It would be nice if the team could finish off their 25th anniversary celebrations by doubling up this afternoon to take the series. It would get them back to Mt. .500, and drive another nail into the coffin of the Padres' playoff aspirations too. So, it would literally be a win all round.