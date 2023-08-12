Snake Bytes 8/12: Crashing and Burning

Diamondbacks News

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

Ryne Nelson was knocked around for six runs and then Scott McCough-up surrendered three more in the final inning as the the Diamondbacks continued their slide.

Pham’s First Not Enough

Tommy Pham’s first home run for the Diamondbacks was not enough to turn the tide against the Padres and Ha-Seong Kim. The Korean import extended his hit streak to 16 games, matching Choo for the longest ever by a Korean player.

Skid Reaches Nine

At least the offense put up a crooked number.

Aces Debut @Dbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno is scheduled to start tonight on rehab!



The 22 year old ranked as high as 4️⃣ according to @MLBPipeline and @MiLB before graduating with Toronto. Moreno was acquired this off-season by Arizona, and would be making his Aces debut! pic.twitter.com/EYowz9QAde — Reno Aces (@Aces) August 11, 2023

Greg Schulte Calling Final Game at Season’s End

More recent coverage of the Gub-nah’s decision to call it quits at the end of the 2023 season.

Arizona Fans Calling for Torey’s Sacking

It wasn’t even two months ago that the same fans wanted him to be named Manager of the Year.

Other Baseball News

MLB Pipeline Mid-season Re-ranking

MLB Pipeline updates their organizational top-30s and the overall top-100.

How the Draft and Trade Deadline Changed Farm Rankings

The people at Fangraphs are adjusting things as well.

Dodgers Retire Fernando Valenzuela’s Number

I confess this one took me by surprise as I simply assumed this had been done decades ago.

Jackson Holliday Raking

The newly-minted #1 overall prospect in the game notched his THIRD five-hit game of the season.

Jon Singleton Returns with a Bang (two of them)

The former rising star of the Astros’ system made his return to the diamond after a prolonged absence due to repeated failed marijuana testing. He had the game of his career, swatting not one, but two home runs, his first swings to leave the yard since 2015.

Old friend alert