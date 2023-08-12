Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 18

Welcome back!

Last week, I asked you to put together a contract offer that would convince Shohei Ohtani to join the Diamondbacks, despite the other disadvantages we might have. Like, we somehow currently are worse than the Angels. For... reasons.

Anyway, I think we’re on to something, and I hope Hazen is reading this because I think if he offers some of this we might actually stand a chance. In third place, we have kilnborn with 3 recs!

This is so unrealistic... we all know Kendrick would never part with his baseball cards...

In second place, we have Makakilo with four recs!

Swords are never optional. Never.

And taking the top spot on the podium this week is gzimmerm with 5 recs!

Given that his workout routine is “sleep” he’d probably be down for the daily tacos. Someone should ask him.

Standings Players Score Players Score gzimmerm 13 Kilnborn 13 Spencer O'Gara 9 Makakilo 6 Jack Sommers 5 Diamondhacks 4 NikT77 3 520Tommy 2

This week’s first place finish lets gzimmerm jump to the top and into a tie with kilnborn at 13 recs a piece right now. The rest of the field is still right behind, making this still anyone’s race as we head towards the ultimate end of the season.

However, that end of the season increasingly looks like it won’t include a trip to the playoffs after all. Everything started so well, and then it wasn’t. Your challenge this week is to just tell me why. Explain it to me like I’m five, because clearly something went wrong... Go!