SnakeBytes 8/11: Insert Witty Title Here

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) D-backs-Padres preview: Chase Field hosts pivotal series for Wild Card hopefuls

After a month and a half of consistent loss, Arizona sits just 2.5 games behind the Miami Marlins for a Wild card spot and is 2.0 games up on the Padres. Both the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds remain 0.5 games back of the Marlins and are ahead in the standings of the two NL West foes.

Both teams reached this point in the season in drastically different ways.

(Sports Illustrated) Bryce Jarvis Opens Up About Role Change and Pitching in Reno

The organization approached him with the idea two weeks ago, after his start against Round Rock on July 23rd, to fill a situational need in the organization for the rest of the season. The D-backs have lacked reliever capable of getting more than six outs since losing Drey Jameson to injury last month.

MLB News

(CBS Sports) Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw throws five one-run innings vs. Rockies in first MLB action since June

Clayton Kershaw, the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace, returned from the injured list on Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies in his first start since late June. Kershaw surrendered just one run on three hits over five innings, with that coming on a solo home run. He struck out four batters and walked none, and his fastball velocity clocked in at 90.7 mph — or, about a half mile below his seasonal norm.

(Sporting News) Paul Skenes’ Pirates MiLB debut: No. 1 MLB Draft pick impressive in first minor league outing

Paul Skenes has officially arrived to the Pittsburgh Pirates ... kind of.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft made his minor league debut with an inning of work for the Pirates’ Florida Complex League team Thursday afternoon.

It came against the FCL Twins and No. 5 overall pick Walker Jenkins in Bradenton, Florida.

AD

Skenes was clean, throwing an inning without giving up a hit or a walk and notching a strikeout against Jenkins.

(CNBC) TV giants clash over NBA, NHL, MLB games as local rights go up for grabs

Broadcast station owners have shown interest in airing local MLB games, according to the people familiar, but it may not be as simple as it is for the other leagues.

MLB team territories are so large and it may be difficult to find a single broadcast station that covers the area, one of the people said.