Snake Bytes 8/10: Down In a Hole

[AZC] D-backs shutout by Dodgers as losing streak hits 8

Kelly fired six strong innings on Wednesday night but departed two pitches into the seventh when he felt cramping in his right calf and hamstring. He said it was a feeling he has experienced multiple times in his career, and both he and the club’s medical staff do not expect it to cost him any starts. He also said it is not though to be related in any way to the blood clot he had in his leg in June.

[SI] Freight train flattens D-backs in 2-0 loss

It was another new low for the Diamondbacks’ offense tonight as they were shut out by the Dodgers 2-0 at home, allowing LA to complete a two-game sweep. The loss was the D-backs 8th in a row and dropped them 11 games back in the NL West and 2.5 games back in the NL Wild Card standings.

[MLB] D-backs fall to Dodgers, drop 8th straight

“We’ve got to be better offensively, period, end of story,” Lovullo said.

[AZS] Dodgers’ David Peralta delivers game-winner to sweep D-backs

Peralta, a Diamondback for more than eight seasons, ripped a fastball into right field off lefty Kyle Nelson to bring home two runners.

Arizona didn’t have a response, getting shut out for the third time in 10 games and falling 2-0 at Chase Field. The D-backs fell below .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season and extended their losing streak to eight games.

[MLB] Rally the Valley: D-backs host Suns & Mercury night with player appearances and special ticket package

The D-backs are taking on the San Diego Padres in a 3-game series Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday’s gametime is 6:40 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early for this special pregame ceremony with the Suns and Mercury.

[FORBES] The Atlanta Braves field nearly a flawless Major League Baseball team

The Braves, under the brilliant baseball operations management of Alex Anthopoulos, have an estimated 2023 payroll of $204 million.

Remarkably, every major player is under contract, or under a contract option for next season. Most, including Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, and Raisel Iglesias, are signed for multiple seasons.

Not many teams can boast that roster stability.

