Diamondbacks fans grade the team’s deadline moves

Last week, we polled you about the deadline moves made by GM Mike Hazen - or, perhaps as importantly, the LACK of moves, particularly in the starting pitcher department. There, the price for players, especially in prospect terms I suspect, was deemed just too high for the Diamondbacks to pay. Most fans, while not necessarily happy with the lack of help for a sorely-taxed rotation, did seem to understand the situation. Here are the results of the poll:

For the sake of amusement, I’m going to rerun the poll below, and see how sentiment has changed since the point at which the poll was taken. Because things have gone extremely pear-shaped for the Diamondbacks, who haven’t won since the deadline, and are now stuck in an ongoing eight-game losing streak. [I almost wrote “in the middle of”, but I’m hoping it doesn’t go on for another eight games!] Let’s quickly review how the deadline acquisitions are doing to far:

Tommy Pham: .143/.250/.143 = .393 OPS, 13 OPS+

Jace Peterson: .167/.250/.167 = .417 OPS, 19 OPS+

Paul Sewald: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 27.00 ERA, 22 ERA+

Yeah. Not exactly awesome, though obviously, insanely small sample sizes apply. Also, the players sent to Seattle for Sewald are not exactly setting things on fire. Dominic Canzone is 3-for-19 with a .463 OPS and Josh Rojas has yet to reach base in 13 PA. That trade, so far, has been the definition of a lose-lose. :) But the plummet from division leaders to on the outside of the post-season entirely has been so rapid, many are questioning whether the D-backs should perhaps have been selling rather than buying. Mind you, given the way the offense has been hitting of late - over the past ten games and 354 PA, that’s 190/.264/.274 and averaging 1.9 runs per game - I’m not sure anyone would be buying.

So here’s the poll. Especially if you voted in the original one, and now have a different opinion, feel free to explain why you changed your grade in the comments. But that’s what they are there for in general!

