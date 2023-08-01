The Diamondbacks post-trade deadline (and GDT #108 vs. Giants)

Lineups to be announced

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Getting this up early, as much to act as a clearing house for the Diamondbacks’ moves at the trade deadline. James will be along with a fuller recap in due course, but I wanted to get a summary up for discussion - as much for what the Diamondbacks did NOT do, as what Mike Hazen actually did... So, let’s summarize everything

Acquired RHP Paul Sewald (SEE-wald) from the Mariners for INF Josh Rojas, OF Dominic Canzone and INF Ryan Bliss.

This gives the team a closer they have been badly needing all year, with the “closer by committee” thing working about as well as it usually does. The cost of this was quite steep, though Sewald is also under team control for next year, so it is a little more than a pure rental. Bliss could end up being the biggest loss, depending on how his bat develops down the road.

Acquired INF Jace Peterson and cash considerations from the Athletics for RHP Chad Patrick.

Peterson is a super-utility guy, so the move is basically getting a replacement for Rojas. Patrick was a 4th-round pick in 2021, and made 19 starts for Double-A Amarillo, with a 4.71 ERA, and a 90:36 K:BB over 91.2 innings. He’ll turn 25 in a couple of weeks.

Acquired RHP Peter Strzelecki from the Brewers for LHP Andrew Chafin.

A trade of relievers. The good thing is the control over Strzelecki, who won’t hit free agency until 2029. The question is, how good is he going to be? He had a promising rookie campaign, but took some steps back this year, His ERA went up from 2.83 to 4.54, and his peripherals also weakened, though not as much, his FIP increasing from 2.94 to 3.81. Still, Sheriff Fatman had probably worn out his welcome in Arizona due to his late-inning struggles. He does leave with the franchise record for pitcher appearances.

Acquired OF Tommy Pham and cash considerations from the Mets for SS Jeremy Rodriguez

This gives the D-backs some more right-handed offense in the outfield, and they will be hoping that the 126 OPS+ Pham has provided this year is not an illusion, considering he has not produced at that level over a full season since 2018. Pham will be a free-agent at the end of the season, so this is a pure rental. Rodriguez is a 17-year-old shortstop playing in the Dominican Summer League. He signed for a $1.2 million bonus, so would seem quite highly regarded, but we really won’t be able to decide anything for another decade on this.

The big non-move is, of course, the team not acquiring a starting pitcher, which is something the D-backs appeared to need down the stretch. Zach Davies and Tommy Henry are on the disabled list, while Brandon Pfaadt has not lived up to the “top pitching prospect” hype so far, leaving the rotation perilously thin. There were some big moves on this front, including Justin Verlander, but there’s no doubt that the price this season was particularly high. Hazen seems intent on sticking the course, and only making moves which could be done without sacrificing the future.

But what do you think of the moves all told? Here’s a poll...