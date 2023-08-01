Snake Bytes 8/1: Deadline Day

In all honesty, Snake Bytes totally slipped my mind this morning (thank you Michael for the reminder...!) But I did have a busy morning, so it’s not like I was on twitter doing nothing either. I’m sure there will be plenty to discuss in the Trade Deadline Thread here.

Diamondbacks News

[MLBTR] Diamondbacks Listening To Trade Offers On Andrew Chafin, Joe Mantiply

Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds the Cubs and Twins as fits for Chafin. The Cubs have Anthony Kay as their only traditional lefty reliever right now. The Twins have Jovani Moran and Caleb Thielbar, the latter of whom just returned from the injured list.

[MLB] Extras win a plus after D-backs’ Deadline additions

On a day the D-backs’ front office made a statement by acquiring a top-shelf closer, the players went out and made one of their own by rallying for a 4-3 win over the Giants in 11 innings on a cool Monday night at Oracle Park.

[SI] D-backs Show Grit In Extra Inning Win Over Giants

“We’re going to continue to play and do the little things,” said Ketel Marte, whose double in the 11th plated the winning run. “I was just trying to move the runner, try to hit the ball the other way. He threw me a fastball down the middle and I put my best swing on it.”

[SI] Diamondbacks Get Closer Paul Sewald in Trade with Mariners

As first reported by AZ Central’s Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have made a trade to bolster their bullpen by bringing in Seattle Mariner’s closer Paul Sewald. They did so at a heavy cost, giving up Dominic Canzone, Josh Rojas, and infield prospect Ryan Bliss. The trade has not yet been announced by the Diamondbacks.

[SI] Diamondbacks Acquire Infielder Jace Peterson from Athletics

The Diamondbacks continue to make trades as we get down to the final hours ahead of tomorrow’s 4pm ET trade deadline. Earlier today, they traded for Seattle closer Paul Sewald. Now they have made a move to address their bench, as they’ve acquired infielder Jace Peterson from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick. Oakland will also send cash considerations, that will pay down some of Peterson’s $5 million salary for the 2024 season.

[SI] D-backs To Promote Slade Cecconi, Will Start Wednesday

When the Diamondbacks announced their rotation for the Giants series, Wednesday’s starter was originally listed as TBA after left-hander Tommy Henry was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Less than 24 hours later, we have an answer for who might fill that rotation spot. Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro reports that the D-backs will promote right-hander Slade Cecconi to fill the open rotation spot.

Baseball News

[MLBTR] Braves To Acquire Brad Hand

The Braves are acquiring reliever Brad Hand from the Rockies in a deal that sends minor leaguer Alec Barger to Colorodo, reports Robert Murray of FanSided.

[MLBTR] Padres, Braves Have Been Involved On Verlander; Astros Still Perceived As Likelier Landing Spot

Feinsand reports that the Astros were close to a Verlander deal last night but that “things have really cooled down” today. He says the sticking point in the talks was the players going to the Mets, not the financials.

[MLB] The storylines to watch in final hours before Deadline

Will the Mets trade Justin Verlander?

Will any controllable pitchers be traded?

What will the Yankees do?

Are the Rangers done shopping?

With potential opt-outs in their future, will Eduardo Rodriguez and/or Marcus Stroman be moved?

Will the Cubs and Padres buy?

Will the Reds and Orioles go for it?

Will there be any surprises?