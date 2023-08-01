Arizona Diamondbacks Trade Deadline thread

The trade deadline is this afternoon, at 3 pm Arizona time. The D-backs are still reported to be looking to make deals, with all areas of the team open to being upgrades, even after the arrival of Paul Seward as new closer yesterday. Interestingly, it may not be a one-way street. According to Ken Rosenthal (paywall), the Diamondbacks are listening to offers for left-handed relievers Andrew Chafin and Joe Mantiply. No clue as to whether the bag of balls will be added to the 40-man roster immediately. Less snarkily, Jon Heyman reckons that the Cubs, Brewers and Twins are potentially good fits.

However, from our end, we are more interested in the team adding to the roster. A starting pitcher probably the biggest area of need, especially with Zach Davies and Tommy Henry now both on the injured list. The team did also acquire utility infielder Jace Peterson from the A’s yesterday, but the general consensus is that this is mostly a replacement for Josh Rojas, who went to Seattle in the Seward deal. So it doesn’t move the needle much.

Feel free to drop any interesting Tweets or other bits of news in the comments here, as we count down the hours till the deadline expires. Any “true” deals will, of course, get their own write-up as soon as possible.