Tidings from Turambar: D-backs 2, Pirates 4

Record: 52-39. Pace: 93-69. Change on 2022: +13.

Hello all!!

After many vacations I have returned to write half assed recaps of our surprisingly good team.

Still a bad golfer, but slightly better than yesterdays round. Yay me.



Davies still has a ways to go before getting back to what he was last year, but he shows a bit of it here in the 1st zipping through the Pirates 1-2-3 on 15pitches.

Chaos is the motto of this team and the Perdomo/ Walker double steal leads to our first lead of the day after a throwing error. 1-0 Dbacks going in to the 2nd.

Regrettably my good vibes I had sent Davies way get sent right back after he gives up a two run bomb thus putting the Pirates up 1-2….bleh.

Alek, our young king, revisits his work from yesterday with another game tying homer, and thus were at 2-2 going in to the top of the 4th.

Pittsburgh edges out another lead in the top of the 5th off a sac fly, but overall Davies has been “fine”. We’re still gonna trade to get a 3rd starter (it’s happening folks), but this version of Davies I can live with.

Fast forward some frustrating opportunities and a few innings later and the game is lost. CC had a chance for further heroics in the 8th but stranded Alek Thomas at third.

Also Marte’s leadoff double in the 6th could have made some noise as well, but not this time.

It matters not though, the Dbacks have made more than enough noise to cap off this first half (ish) of the season, and they ain’t done yet.

Max Scherzer: Alex Thomas, +19,2%

Corey Myers: Lourdes Gurriell Jr., -19.3%

Jarrod Parker: McCarthy, -18.2%; Carroll, -17.7%; Kelly, -16.0%

