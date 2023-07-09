Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 Draft Thread, Day 1

The 2023 MLB draft starts at 4 pm Arizona, and this is going to be the thread for the opening day, which covers the first two rounds, as well as various competitive balance and sundry picks. If you want to get up to speed, I strongly recommend James’s last update on the topic, linked above, which will clue you in as to the players who have been most often linked to the Diamondbacks as possible selections. Go read that, then come back here. We’ll wait for you. :)

All good? Right. Here’s the order of the top dozen picks, which will take you down to the D-backs’ first selection this year, which comes in at #12.

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks

In terms of the overall first pick by the Pirates, sportsbetting.ag has Wyatt Langford as the most likely prospect to be chosen, with the odds for him and the others as follows.

Wyatt Langford +120

Paul Skenes +240

Max Clark +325

Dylan Crews +500

Walker Jenkins +2000

Jacob Gonzalez +10000

Kyle Teel +10000

Brayden Taylor +20000

Chase Dollander +20000

Colin Houck +20000

Enrique Bradfield Jr. +20000

Matt Shaw +20000

Noble Meyer +20000

Rhett Lowder +20000

Tommy Troy +20000

As James already noted, it’s difficult to know who might be available for the D-backs to select by the time their first slot arrives. After that, the team will pick with positions #48 in the second round, and #64 in Competitive Balance Round B. Also of note - more for next year than this - the 29th pick this year is a bonus one given to the Seattle Mariners, for having Julio Rodriguez win the AL Rookie of the Year. [The Braves do not get one for Michael Harris, because they manipulated his service time, not calling him up until late May] I’m looking forward to the D-backs getting a bonus pick around the same slot next year, after Corbin Carroll wins the NL Rookie of the Year this season.

Once Arizona’s picks are announced, I expect James will be on the stick with information about the selection, but feel free to use this thread as an open discussion to chat about the draft, and all the selections as they happen. We’ll be having a similar thread for Day 2, covering rounds #3-10, and Day 3 (rounds #11-20) on Monday and Tuesday.