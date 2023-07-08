Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #90: 7/8 vs. Pirates

Today's Lineups PIRATES DIAMONDBACKS Henry Davis - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Bryan Reynolds - LF Ketel Marte - 2B Jack Suwinski - CF Corbin Carroll - RF Carlos Santana - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Ji-Man Choi - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Nick Gonzales - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Jared Triolo - 3B Dominic Canzone - DH Tucupita Marcano - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Jason Delay - C Alek Thomas - CF Mitch Keller - RHP Kevin Ginkel - RHP

Looks like we need to get Justin Martinez added to the table for now, after he threw 29 pitches in his MLB debut last night. They included the five fastest pitches ever thrown by a Diamondback, topping out at 101.8 mph. However. two walks and a hit batter more or less confirmed the situation with Justin. However, it’s worth noting he is still only aged 21, and was the youngest pitcher to debut as a Diamondback since Tyler Skaggs did so in 2012. a month or so after his 21st birthday. He and Trevor Bauer are the only debutants younger than Martinez for Arizona in the past twenty years. So we’ll see what happens. We’ve seen our share of future ex-closers, with great stuff, but not control...

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected LHP Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A Reno.

Transferred RHP Drey Jameson to the 60-day injured list (right elbow inflammation).

Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno following last night’s game.

With today being a bullpen game, and Kyle Nelson coming in as an “opener”, it makes sense to add another relief arm. Gilbert has thrown four innings in each of his last two appearances for Reno, so with Jameson now on the injured list for the foreseeable future - quite possibly ending his 2023 campaign, unfortunately - this could end up being a lengthy stay for Gilbert, taking over the long relief role that Jameson occupied. Tyler is also a lefty, so we’ll see when he comes into the game after Nelson, who is also left-handed.

That’s all I’ve got, since I forgot today’s game was an afternoon one. I was going to write up something about Zac Gallen’s amazing home record, which is now 9-0 after last night’s victory. The last pitcher to win nine home games through this point in the season was... Actually, Zack Greinke, who did so in the 2017 season for the D-backs. He finished the year going 13-1 at Chase, with a 2.87 ERA, so that’s something Gallen can shoot for.