Snake Bytes 7/8: Gallen the Stopper

Diamondbacks News

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 7

Zac Gallen provided the Diamondbacks seven innings of one-run ball and the offense seemed to find its mojo again.

Carroll Returns to Lineup, Gallen Dominates

Despite injury concerns raised the last time he swung a bat in-game, Corbin Carroll returned to the lineup, batting second against Pittsburgh. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Zac Gallen was in a groove, throwing seven innings of one-run ball. The combination allowed Arizona to break their losing streak and to maintain their lead over the NL West.

Gallen Tosses Gem, Ends Skid

It’s tough to find a much better combination for ending a losing skid than letting Zac Gallen start at home. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. went 3-for-4, including a three-run home run to support Gallen’s strong outing.

Geraldo Perdomo Named to All-Star Game

It took a few extra days, but Arizona’s young shortstop picked up an invitation to the upcoming All-Star Game, making him the fourth Diamondbacks to make the cut this year.

Jameson to IL, Canzone Called Up

The worrisome Drey Jameson saga continues. With such a short time before the break, the team elected to call up another bat, letting Dominic Canzone finally break through.

Dominic Canzone on getting called up, who he told, and what the last 24 hours have been like. pic.twitter.com/xAI5R3b1py — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 7, 2023

How Fast is Corbin Carroll

We all know he is fast. But just how fast is he? The names he is trouncing in speed categories include Mike Trout, Carlos Beltran, and Michael Bourn.

Corbin Carroll is THE FIRST ROOKIE IN MLB HISTORY with 15HR + 25 SB before the All-Star break



MVPCC™️!! pic.twitter.com/BKiwbxsZRe — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 8, 2023

Kristian Robinson Continues to Acclimate

The odds are still stacked against him, but Kristian Robinson is doing what he can to make up for a ton of lost development time.

Other Baseball News

Everything to Know About Tonight’s Futures Game

Let All-Star weekend begin.

Braves Set First-Half HR Record in Victory over Rays

MLB’s two best teams faced off on Friday night. The Braves came out on top this time, setting the record for most bombs hit in the first half of a season, supporting Charlie Morton as he continues to help lead his teams to the playoffs.

Alek Manoah Shines in Return

This is about the best possible news fans of Toronto could get.

Kiley McDaniel’s Sleepers and Stars for the 2023 Draft

The MLB draft begins tomorrow. Here are some names to consider.

Longenhagen’s Mock Draft

The draft guru at Fangraphs has Dylan Crews going 1:1 to the Pirates and Arizona selecting Aidan Miller at #12.