 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes 7/8: Gallen the Stopper

Arizona needed a win in a big way. Zac Gallen delivered.

By James Attwood
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks News

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 7
Zac Gallen provided the Diamondbacks seven innings of one-run ball and the offense seemed to find its mojo again.

Carroll Returns to Lineup, Gallen Dominates
Despite injury concerns raised the last time he swung a bat in-game, Corbin Carroll returned to the lineup, batting second against Pittsburgh. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Zac Gallen was in a groove, throwing seven innings of one-run ball. The combination allowed Arizona to break their losing streak and to maintain their lead over the NL West.

Gallen Tosses Gem, Ends Skid
It’s tough to find a much better combination for ending a losing skid than letting Zac Gallen start at home. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. went 3-for-4, including a three-run home run to support Gallen’s strong outing.

Geraldo Perdomo Named to All-Star Game
It took a few extra days, but Arizona’s young shortstop picked up an invitation to the upcoming All-Star Game, making him the fourth Diamondbacks to make the cut this year.

Jameson to IL, Canzone Called Up
The worrisome Drey Jameson saga continues. With such a short time before the break, the team elected to call up another bat, letting Dominic Canzone finally break through.

How Fast is Corbin Carroll
We all know he is fast. But just how fast is he? The names he is trouncing in speed categories include Mike Trout, Carlos Beltran, and Michael Bourn.

Kristian Robinson Continues to Acclimate
The odds are still stacked against him, but Kristian Robinson is doing what he can to make up for a ton of lost development time.

Other Baseball News

Everything to Know About Tonight’s Futures Game
Let All-Star weekend begin.

Braves Set First-Half HR Record in Victory over Rays
MLB’s two best teams faced off on Friday night. The Braves came out on top this time, setting the record for most bombs hit in the first half of a season, supporting Charlie Morton as he continues to help lead his teams to the playoffs.

Alek Manoah Shines in Return
This is about the best possible news fans of Toronto could get.

Kiley McDaniel’s Sleepers and Stars for the 2023 Draft
The MLB draft begins tomorrow. Here are some names to consider.

Longenhagen’s Mock Draft
The draft guru at Fangraphs has Dylan Crews going 1:1 to the Pirates and Arizona selecting Aidan Miller at #12.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...