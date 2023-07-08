Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 14

Welcome back!

Last week, I opened the sign up sheet for our summer barbeque and asked you to sign each Diamondback player up for a dish to bring. Based off the comments, this is going to be a very... interesting BBQ to say the least, but in an exciting turn of events, all three entries on the podium were turned red! Without further ado, we have gzimmerm in third place with four recs!

Oh. My. God. 911? Yes, I would like to report a murder. It was justified, but still... definitely a murder

In second place, we find Jack with five recs!

So far, this is shaping up very similar to most potlucks I’ve been invited too. Everyone brings dessert!

And rounding out our top three this week is Spencer with six recs!

I wonder if they actually eat Korean corn dogs in Korea, or if they are actually an American thing like Fettucine Alfredo. I could see it going either way

Standings Players Score Players Score Spencer O'Gara 6 Jack Sommers 5 gzimmerm 4

And we’re off! Just like that, the second half is underway! Strong starts from all three currently on the leaderboard, but it remains to be seen if they’ll keep the momentum going.

As I write this, I am eating a very sad dinner from Taco Bell, which got me thinking. Come up with another promotion similar to the Taco Bell/Five Runs promotion. Give me the sponsor, the prize, and what the Diamondbacks have to do to unlock it. Go!