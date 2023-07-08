 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 14

It’s BBQ time!

By Imstillhungry95
A much much younger Bud Selig and another gentleman examine a trophy The picture is black and white, and both men are wearing suits. The other gentleman has a flower in his lapel Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome back!

Last week, I opened the sign up sheet for our summer barbeque and asked you to sign each Diamondback player up for a dish to bring. Based off the comments, this is going to be a very... interesting BBQ to say the least, but in an exciting turn of events, all three entries on the podium were turned red! Without further ado, we have gzimmerm in third place with four recs!

Pavin Smith will bring Knox Unflavored Gelatin Dessert, which offers no value whatsoever to the meal. Too soon?

Oh. My. God. 911? Yes, I would like to report a murder. It was justified, but still... definitely a murder

In second place, we find Jack with five recs!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is bringing dessert, Pinapple Upside Down Cake. Pina power !

So far, this is shaping up very similar to most potlucks I’ve been invited too. Everyone brings dessert!

And rounding out our top three this week is Spencer with six recs!

Merrill Kelly will host and make Korean Corn Dogs, which if you’ve never had, absolutely trump every burger/brat you’ve ever had in someone’s backyard. He learned to make them while pitching there and knows how to make an under the radar splash

I wonder if they actually eat Korean corn dogs in Korea, or if they are actually an American thing like Fettucine Alfredo. I could see it going either way

Standings

Players Score
Spencer O'Gara 6
Jack Sommers 5
gzimmerm 4

And we’re off! Just like that, the second half is underway! Strong starts from all three currently on the leaderboard, but it remains to be seen if they’ll keep the momentum going.

As I write this, I am eating a very sad dinner from Taco Bell, which got me thinking. Come up with another promotion similar to the Taco Bell/Five Runs promotion. Give me the sponsor, the prize, and what the Diamondbacks have to do to unlock it. Go!

