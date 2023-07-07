Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #89: 7/7 vs. Pirates

Today's Lineups PIRATES DIAMONDBACKS Henry Davis - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Bryan Reynolds - LF Corbin Carroll - CF Jack Suwinski - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Carlos Santana - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Ji-Man Choi - DH Evan Longoria - 3B Nick Gonzales - 2B Kyle Lewis - DH Jared Triolo - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C Tucupita Marcano - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Austin Hedges - C Jake McCarthy - RF Rich Hill - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected OF Dominic Canzone from Triple-A Reno.

Designated LHP Konnor Pilkington for assignment.

Optioned OF Dominic Fletcher to Reno.

Placed RHP Drey Jameson on the 15-day injured list (right elbow inflammation).

Recalled RHP Justin Martinez from Reno.

Quite a lot to pick through there. One Dominic enters, one Dominic leaves. Canzone was our 8th-round pick in 2019, but has been blowing up the PCL this year, with a line of .354/.431/.634 for a 1.065 OPS across 71 games for Reno. Even allowing for the environment, that’s impressive, and is actually good enough to be the Pacific Coast Leader in OPS. Also impressive: he has almost as many walks (39) as strikeouts (40). We also get the return of Martinez, and perhaps he might even get into a game this time. Jameson has been a useful long relief guy, throwing 23.2 innings across nine outings, with a 3.04 ERA, saving the bullpen. Hope he gets well soon.

In fact, just today, the team announced that Canzone was their Minor League Position Player of the Month for June, with High-A Hillsboro left-hander Yu-Min Lin getting the Pitcher of the Month honor. Here’s what the team had to say about both men:

DOMINIC CANZONE

Hit .430 (34-for-79)/1.238 OPS with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 25 RBI, 9 walks, 1 stolen base and 18 runs scored in 21 games with the Aces.

Ranked among Triple-A hitters in June in batting average (2nd, .430), slugging percentage (4th, .759), OPS (4th, 1.237), total bases (T-4th, 60), RBI (T-6th, 25), hits (T-6th, 34), doubles (T-6th, 9) and on-base percentage (7th, .478).

Named the Pacific Coast League June Player of the Month.

Recorded 12 multi-hit games.

Reached base safely in 18 of his 21 games.

Hit .385 (72-for-187) vs. righties.

Named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for June 12-18 after batting .524 (11-for-21) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 10 RBI, 1 walk and 7 runs scored.

YU-MIN LIN

Went 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA (3 ER in 21.0 IP), .194 opponent average (14-for-72), 9 walks and 31 strikeouts (13.29 strikeouts per 9.0 innings) in 4 starts with the Hops.

Ranked among Northwest pitchers in strikeouts (5th, 73) and innings pitched (7th, 55.2).

Tossed a career-high 13 strikeouts on June 3 @ Everett, matching the franchise record set by Jamison Hill on July 29, 2022 @ Eugene.

Had a pair of scoreless outings with 5.0 shutout frames (1 H, 1 BB, 13 K) on June 3 @ Everett and 6.0 shutout frames (4 H, 1 BB, 10 K) on June 24 vs. Everett.

Signed as a D-backs’ non-drafted free agent in 2021.

Every month during the season, the D-backs’ Player Development staff chooses the player and pitcher most deserving of the honors based on nominations from coaches at each affiliate along with input from the Minor League coordinators. Below is a list of the overall winners as well as players nominated by each affiliate. Amusing that BOTH of the Reno nominees get called up to the big leagues on the same day!

You’ll notice that not listed anywhere in the roster moves above is Corbin Carroll. It’s because the news on that front is very good. Speaking on the Gambo and Ash show this afternoon, manager Torey Lovullo said, “All early indications are very, very positive to the point where he’s in there taking a couple swings right now, testing it out and seeing how it feels. There’s potential for him to be playing a lot sooner than later. And I mean a lot sooner. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that he continues to check some boxes and feel good enough to get back in the lineup.”