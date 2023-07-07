SnakeBytes 7/7: Bad game, bad shoulder

Diamondbacks News

(SI.com) Carroll Injures Right Shoulder Again in Blowout Loss to Mets

“Things checked out a little bit more positive than I was expecting based on what I saw” said Lovullo. “It didn’t look good, so for the last 3-4 innings that’s all I was thinking about. We got some encouraging news, the stability of the shoulder checked out.”

(Arizona Sports) Corbin Carroll exits game holding shoulder, D-backs receive positive update

“How much longer? I do not know that answer,” Lovullo reiterated postgame.

“I don’t know how many games will he miss, I don’t even know if he is going to go on the IL, I do not know any of that stuff. We will get a clearer picture tomorrow as to what the schedule will be moving forward.”

(Yahoo! Sports) Diamondbacks rookie phenom Corbin Carroll exits game with shoulder injury

A right shoulder injury is especially concerning because the 22-year-old Carroll underwent surgery in 2021 to repair a posterior capsular avulsion and a labrum tear in the same shoulder, causing him to miss almost the entire season. He exited another game early last week due to a “really weird feeling” in the shoulder, appearing to escape the scare with no serious issues.

MLB News

(FOX Sports) Is MLB’s pitch clock leading to better defense? Some players and coaches think so

“I think it’s helping defensively a lot, just because you don’t have the down time to really kind of walk around,” said Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “You’re not cleaning dirt, you’re constantly back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. So, I’m a big fan of it.”

(MLB.com) Rays lose fifth straight in 11 innings to Phillies

The Diamondbacks aren’t the only division leaders that are having a rough week.

(Yahoo! Sports) How to make the MLB All-Star Game meaningful again

Once upon a time, the New York Times had (and maybe still does but just ignores it) the slogan “All the news that’s fit to print” Then the internet happened, and now we’ll just print whatever comes to our minds. This is one of those things.

