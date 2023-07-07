Diamondbacks 0, Mets 9 - Pain

Really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn’t felt since the injury had happened,” said Carroll, referring to the 2021 injury. “So it shook me up pretty good. [I] was pretty concerned and just wanted to make sure that the stability was all there. And they checked it out, and I got the green light there, which was a huge weight off my shoulders. And now it’s just kind of, ‘Move forward and progress and take it day to day.’

One week ago today Corbin Carroll suffered an injury scare in a game against the Rays. There wasn’t much thought to it afterward - he returned to the lineup a couple of days later and continued to hit well, launching a home run on Tuesday.

The precaution turned into a disaster as Carroll grabbed at the same shoulder, this time in obvious shock and what could end his season the same way it did two years ago.

This doesn't look good.



Corbin Carroll leaves the game in visible pain after a swing. pic.twitter.com/UbraB4y5ua — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2023

As of posting, there are no real answers to what happened. Torn labrum? Dislocated shoulder? A sprain? Your guess is as good as mine. But we’ll continue to hold our breath as we await with bated breath the news - good or bad. The only good news we have is he returned to the dugout in the 9th inning, talking with the athletic trainer.

A game went on between this catastrophe, with the Mets finishing off the D-backs in the series finale. Ryne Nelson was ineffective at best, as the Mets teed off on him for 9 hits and 7 earned runs with Francisco Lindor leading the way on a career-high 5 hits including two triples and a home run.

The Mets bats didn’t stop there, as they continued the offensive onslaught against the bullpen with 5 hits and 2 runs scored against Drey Jameson in his 3 middle-innings relief. Mercifully, the Mets couldn’t capitalize on a loaded bases situation with zero outs in the 7th against Jose Ruiz, but he struck out the side to keep New York at bay.

Carlos Carrasco was excellent through his 8 innings, but it wasn’t because of devastating stuff, the D-backs just swung early and often and the contact was weak enough to not deal any damage. Carrasco struck out 4 and allowed 4 hits, all singles with Trevor Gott coming on in relief to secure the shutout and series sweep in the 9-0 loss.

What more is there to say? The team didn’t come to play and the Mets were all series long. It was their first time being shutout and swept this year. It had to happen at some point and it just so happened to occur when Carroll got hurt. The good news is the team plays again tomorrow against the Pirates. The news will come, stay around and we’ll let you know whether it’s good, or bad.