Snake Bytes 7/6: Close, But No Win

Diamondbacks News:

[AZC]Diamondbacks’ bullpen collapses again in dramatic loss to Mets

The loss was the Diamondbacks’ third in a row and fifth in their past seven. It was the third time in a week their bullpen had failed them late in a game. It was also the fourth time in a week their offense was held in check.

[SI] Chafin blows save, D-backs lose 2-1

Scoreless relief from Kyle Nelson and Scott McGough kept it that way until the 9th when Chafin came in. With the loss the D-backs fall to 50-37 and have lost three in a row, and five of their last seven. The Dodgers won tonight, shaving the D-backs division lead down to 1.5 games.

[SI] Josh Rojas moved to Reno’s 7 day IL

infielder Josh Rojas has been placed on Triple-A Reno’s 7-day injured List as of July 4th with lumbar spine inflammation.

[MLB] D-backs falter late in loss to Mets

“That’s just the beauty and the curse of baseball. You can’t dribble out the clock in baseball,” said Arizona starter Tommy Henry, who sparkled in six scoreless innings.

[AZS] Dbacks blow save in loss to Mets

“This game can be brutal,” Lovullo said postgame. “We didn’t get it done. It’s rough, it’s very rough because we all care and we want to win, we’re built to win … this is a frustrating moment for everybody here in that clubhouse.

Baseball News:

[NYT] Yankees pitcher suspended for violating domestic violence policy

Cordero, a 31-year-old journeyman right-hander who is earning a league minimum salary, was placed on the restricted list on Wednesday.

The Yankees said in a statement on Wednesday that the team was “fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero.”

[SI] Cardinals lost on such an embarrassing by their pitcher, and MLB fans had jokes

The Marlins walk it off on a BRUTAL Cardinals throwing error pic.twitter.com/PTiu4S7Ybj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2023

[MLBTR] Royals place Zack Grenike on IL

Players on the injured list can still be traded, so Greinke would be able to move even if he’s not back on the mound by August 1. That seems unlikely, though, especially since K.C. would probably only move him if the six-time All-Star seeks a trade. Greinke has signed with the Royals on successive one-year contracts the past two seasons, preferring to return to the place where he began his career over two decades ago. He is playing this season on an $8.5MM salary and could almost double that mark via an innings-based incentive package.