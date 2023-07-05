 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Corbin Carroll T-shirt!

All-Star! Rookie! Most of your wardrobe!

By Jim McLennan
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Corbin Carroll’s rookie season remains a thing of joy and wonder. He’s on pace for 34 home-runs, 45 stolen-bases and is third in the National League for OPS at .936. He has somehow managed to get better since the last T-shirt, his OPS+ improving by nine points and his projected bWAR by almost another two wins to 7.2 bWAR. Rookie of the Year seems like a cert, health permitting, and he should also be in the MVP conversation. There’s a reason he became the first D-backs rookie to be voted into the National League All-Star Game starting line-up. So, what better time than to have another piece for your Corbin Carroll wardrobe collection?

