Snake Bytes 7/5: Plenty of Fireworks But No Win

Diamondbacks News

New York 8, Arizona 5

Both teams hit three bombs each Tuesday afternoon. The Mets were better about doing so with runners on base.

Alvarez Launches 467-foot Game-Winning Bomb

The Mets catcher continues his assault on the children of Rawlings

Mets Out-Slug Snakes

The National League foes combined for six homers — three each — but New York’s big hits came with runners aboard while the D-backs left meat on the bone in an 8-5 loss.

Lawlar Continues to Progress

Jordan Lawlar seems to have put his May slump firmly behind him. Ryan Bliss continues to make strides, including being named to the Futures Game.

Lovullo Frustrated by Marte ASG Snub

“If you look at certain WAR rankings, he’s the third best player in the National League, that’s what’s frustrating to me. How does the third best player not get voted into the All-Star Game? There’s a system in place and we all honor that system, but it’s frustrating. I’m frustrated for him but he’s fine.”

Other Baseball News

Your 2023 Home Run Derby Roster

A quick look at the participants in this year’s Home Run Derby.

The 2023 All-Star Rosters

The final rosters for the 2023 ASG have been announced.

Trout to IL, Ohtani, Rendon Exit

It must be mid-season for the Angels.

Blue Jays to Recall Alek Manoah

The embattled starter returns to action against the Tigers on Friday.

Judge’s AL HR record in Jeopardy Already

Shohei Ohtani might be taking last year’s MVP voting a bit personally.