Diamondbacks 5, that Team from Queens 8: Not Enough Fireworks

When one’s baseball team is playing on the Fourth of July, inevitably there will be talk of fireworks. When it’s a day game, like our home-field contest against the visiting New York Mets was this afternoon, the fireworks are going to be metaphorical, as in home runs. And this game featured plenty on both sides—the first seven runs scored all came via the long ball, and in the end homers accounted for nine of the thirteen runs that crossed the plate. Sadly, our three solo shots couldn’t compete with New York’s solo dinger, two-run shot, and three-run shot.

Zach Davies took the ball for us, facing off against former Diamondbacks prospect and celebrated veteran Max Scherzer. Davies started off remarkably well, putting up three zeroes in his first three frames despite surrendering baserunners in each. A leadoff walk in the top of the first was erased by a stellar Christian Walker unassisted-double play on a Tommy Pham liner right at the first-base bag. A one-out single in the top of the third was similarly stopped, this time by a very nice 3-6-1 double play that was completed by Davies hustling over in timely fashion to cover the first base bag. Meanwhile, Scherzer racked up five strikeouts in his first time through the Diamondbacks’ order, but also fell victim to Corbin Carroll’s easy opposite-field power with two outs in the bottom of the first, when Carroll did this:

Don't worry guys, Corbin brought the fireworks pic.twitter.com/iWQW0YJ9g4 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 4, 2023

That gave us a lead right away, though alas, it was the only lead we would enjoy in this one. 1-0 D-BACKS

Trouble started for Davies in the top of the fourth with very long at-bats by the first three batters he faced. He got Pham to ground out to short for the first out, but it took him eight pitches to do so. He then walked Francisco Lindor on five pitches, and then struck out Pete Alonso on the seventh pitch. Lindor also stole second base somewhere in there. But Davies had gotten through his first three innings with only 37 pitches thrown, and the Mets had already hung 20 more pitches on him in the fourth. Yeah, he had two outs now, but long innings tend to be a sign of trouble for Davies, and so it was in this case. Jeff McNeil singled on the infield, advancing Lindor to third, and then Starling Marte went deep for New York, depositing a decent-looking down-and-in changeup into the left field seats. 3-1 New York

Our boys had some more fireworks of their own on hand, though, tying the game up thanks to two-out back-to-back moonshots from Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. Here’s Walker’s shot onto the home run porch:

C-Walk deserves to be an All-Star too, just saying. pic.twitter.com/KNx844ys0f — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 4, 2023

And here’s Gurriel’s bomb deep into the left field seats:

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with an All-Star shot DEEP! pic.twitter.com/eJmajIUn5b — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 4, 2023

3-3 TIE

Davies, now off the hook for the time being, looked like he was settling down in the top of the fifth, retiring the first two batters he faced before Brandon Nimmo gave the fans in right field a souvenir of their own. That was the last damage that Davies allowed, but he was right back on the hook again. 4-3 New York

The offense, though, managed to get Davies right back off the hook again in the bottom of the inning, though it was a deeply weird inning and while it felt like we should have come away with more, it also kinda didn’t, because it wasn’t like we were making hard contact or anything. With two outs, Alek Thomas squibbed a single to second base that I really thought should have been an error charged to McNeil, who actually got his glove on the ball at second, but couldn’t come up with it. Thomas promptly stole second as Geraldo Perdomo was drawing a seven-pitch walk. Jake McCarthy singled up the middle, but Lindor made a diving stop to keep it from rolling out into center field and to keep Thomas from trying to score. Corbin Carroll came to the plate, and after an epic eight-pitch battle with Scherzer, drew the bases loaded walk that brought in Thomas and got Davies off the hook again. That brought Christian Walker back to the plate, with the bases still loaded, but sadly Walker could not come up with another long ball like he did the previous inning, instead striking out swinging to end the threat. 4-4 TIE

Davies came out to start the sixth, and retired Lindor and Alonso efficiently and without undue drama, but was pulled after that, as his pitch count was at 94, which seems to pretty much be his outer limit. Kyle Nelson finished the sixth by getting McNeil to ground out to second. That also made Nelson the only Diamondbacks pitcher today to not give up a run. Miguel Castro pitched the seventh and sandwiched two walks around a Francisco Alvarez (I know, who?) dinger to left center. 6-4 New York

Austin Adams got the ball for the eighth and hit Lindor with the first pitch he threw. He managed to strike out Alonso, but then walked the next two batters he faced to load the bases with only one out. There were some deeply bogus calls from the home plate umpire during this part of the game, but Adams also didn’t have any real command of his slider, which is kinda like the only pitch he throws, so it was a problem. After that second walk, Torey Lovullo had seen enough, and replaced him with Jose Ruiz. Ruiz recorded the last two outs in quick succession, though the first one came from a fly ball to right that allowed Lindor to tag and score. 7-4 New York

Ruiz pitched the ninth for us as well, and coughed up another run from a leadoff single and a two-out Lindor double to pad the Mets’ lead just a little bit more. 8-4 New York

Meanwhile, our fireworks supply was clearly spent. We had runners on base in the seventh and eighth innings, but couldn’t get them home. We did set up a last little bit of drama in the bottom of the ninth, though, with Nick Ahmed leading things off with a single to center just after I’d been trashing him a bit in the Gameday Thread. Two outs later, Dominic Fletcher, who’d come in at one point during an orgy of pinch-hitting and pinch-running that Torey decided to undertake in the seventh, drew himself a walk. Corbin Carroll singled to left, bringing Christian Walker up again with the bases loaded and two outs. Walker didn’t whiff this time, which was nice, instead drawing a bases-loaded walk to get us one run closer. So now it was Gurriel’s turn to be the big damn hero and maybe hit his seocnd grand slam in, what, less than a week? Alas, however, it was not to be, as he grounded out to short for the final out. 8-5 New York

Weird fact from this one: we managed to score all five runs with two outs. Similarly, the Mets scored their first four runs with two outs. Not sure that means anything, beyond baseball being weird sometimes, but there you are.

Win Probability Added, courtesy of FanGraphs

Independence Day (1996): Corbin Carroll (4 AB, 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, +18.3% WPA)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016): Zach Davies (52⁄ 3 IP, 4 ER, 3 HR, 5 H, 3 BB, -17.8% WPA), Miguel Castro (1 IP, 2 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, -27.9% WPA)

The Gameday Thread was nice and lively for a day game on a holiday that tends to take people outside and away from their television sets, with 178 comments at time of writing. Nothing went Sedona Red, though, so nobody all of us! get a participation trophy Comment of the Game honors! Hooray! We are all winners! Except, well, that we didn’t win. But let’s not quibble over the details.

Instead, please consider dropping by tomorrow as we try to even things up in this series. Tommy Henry takes the hill for us, Japanese import Kodai Senga goes for the Metropolitans. First pitch is 6:40 pm AZ time. Hope you can join us.

As always, thank you for reading, and as always, go Diamondbacks!