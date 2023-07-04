Snake Bytes 7/4: Happy No Royalty (or Aliens) Day!

Diamondbacks News

[SI] Dominic Canzone Continues to Rake for the Reno Aces

With the draft next Sunday and the Diamondbacks looking to be buyers at the trade deadline, now is a good time to take a snapshot of the entire farm system. We’ll start with their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Reno, and the Pacific Coast League in general, can be a difficult level to evaluate due to the extreme offensive environment. Greater Nevada Field is one of many high elevation ballparks or dry climates, which has a negative effect on the movement of pitches.

[SI] Was Ketel Marte the D-backs’ Biggest All-Star Snub?

“When you add up everything, what Ketel’s meant to this team and the way he’s performed, he is an All-Star. He’s considered that inside this clubhouse and it probably means more to him than anything, but he’ll find his way to get out there and finish strong, have a great year. Hopefully he’ll get some consideration for maybe an MVP or something that might carry into next year. I think reputations push you along in this voting process and he is continuing to earn his reputation. We already know what he is and that’s the most important thing to all of us.”

[MLBTR] MLBTR Chat Transcript

Some outside AZ perspective on potential Arizona moves.

Guest: Max Scherzer for Jordan Lawler who says no?

Mark P: Arizona. They aren’t moving a top 5-10 prospect for what might be two months of Scherzer.

AZ: They obviously aren’t going to make a big splash because of prospect capital, but who is a “cheap” starter to replace Davies and what would he cost?

Mark P: I generally agree with your take, but here’s my devil’s advocate case for why the D’Backs might be a team inclined to make a bigger splashy move for pitching.

1) they have a lot of prospect depth

2) their pitching need is particularly great, since losing Kelly to the IL makes Gallen basically their only reliable starter

3) gaining a controllable pitcher (or two??) in return would help offset the loss of a controllable prospect

Now, to be clear, I don’t think Lawlar or Druw Jones or Pfaadt are going anywhere. But from the tier below those blue chippers, Arizona could be more open to shifting prospects for a win-now piece

Baseball News

[MLB] With his 40th stolen base, Acuña makes more history

Acuña’s third-inning stolen base made him the first player in AL/NL history to record 40-plus stolen bases, hit 20-plus homers and record 50-plus RBIs before the All-Star break.

[MLB] Is the next Ohtani a teenager from Virginia?

Get to know Eldridge, who is listed at No. 23 on MLB Pipeline’s Draft Prospect Rankings, and you can’t help but wonder if, perhaps, he could one day challenge Shohei Ohtani’s unique stature as a true two-way star in the Majors.

[MLBTR] Mariners Trade Trevor Gott, Chris Flexen To Mets; Mets Designate Flexen For Assignment

New York is taking on a decent amount of money to plug Gott into the bullpen. They’re reportedly assuming the remainder of the contracts for both Flexen, whom Seattle had designated for assignment last week, and Gott. That’s about $3.9MM for Flexen and about $587K for Gott.