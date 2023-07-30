Snake Bytes: 7/30

Team News
Diamondbacks use 3 relievers in 9th inning to close out Mariners
Feels good, man. pic.twitter.com/DLwKKRwJpQ— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 30, 2023
Dominic Canzone’s Big Hits Spark Comeback Win
“It was probably a classic case of over managing. Sometimes you just gotta get out of the way. I’ll learn my lessons and just keep moving on.”
Lovullo went on to explain the logic in his mind was to play the right-left matchups and also expressed the desire to keep Ginkel available for tomorrow’s game too. But ultimately he conceded that Ginkel has been the hot hand and he probably should have just rode with him to finish out the game.
Dominic Canzone delivers go-ahead RBI in Diamondbacks’ win over Mariners
“They’re the one in the tough spot,” Canzone said. “They’re going to miss location and hopefully you can take advantage of it.”
CLUTCH CANZONE. pic.twitter.com/77YcKobiJH— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 30, 2023
Carroll’s stolen base sparks D-backs’ comeback vs. Mariners
D-backs call up Josh Rojas from Triple-A, Evan Longoria to 10-day IL
Scherzer traded to Texas after Max approves deal (source)
Rangers Acquire Max Scherzer From Mets
Former Yankees Pitcher Colon Set to Retire Next Month
50 steals, 24 HRs: Acuña eyes possible 40-40 season
Arenado staying put, Cards ‘building for our future success’
“We are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his no-trade clause, so at this time we are working on building for our future success,” Mozeliak said
Shattering Michael Phelps’ record, Katie Ledecky shows why she’s the greatest
