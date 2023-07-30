Snake Bytes: 7/30

Team News



Diamondbacks use 3 relievers in 9th inning to close out Mariners

https://arizonasports.com/story/3529629/diamondbacks-relievers-close-mariners/



Dominic Canzone’s Big Hits Spark Comeback Win

“It was probably a classic case of over managing. Sometimes you just gotta get out of the way. I’ll learn my lessons and just keep moving on.” Lovullo went on to explain the logic in his mind was to play the right-left matchups and also expressed the desire to keep Ginkel available for tomorrow’s game too. But ultimately he conceded that Ginkel has been the hot hand and he probably should have just rode with him to finish out the game.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/dominic-canzones-big-hits-spark-comeback-win



Dominic Canzone delivers go-ahead RBI in Diamondbacks’ win over Mariners

“They’re the one in the tough spot,” Canzone said. “They’re going to miss location and hopefully you can take advantage of it.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/07/29/arizona-diamondbacks-seattle-mariners-news-updates-saturday-game/70488999007/





Carroll’s stolen base sparks D-backs’ comeback vs. Mariners

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-use-speed-timely-hits-to-beat-mariners



In a miserable July, slipping Diamondbacks’ fundamentals as much to blame as leaky bullpen

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/07/29/arizona-diamondbacks-miserable-july-collapse-product-of-unsound-fundamentals/70491417007/



D-backs call up Josh Rojas from Triple-A, Evan Longoria to 10-day IL

https://arizonasports.com/story/3529611/d-backs-call-up-josh-rojas-from-triple-a-evan-longoria-to-10-day-il/



Other Baseball



Top 50 Trade Candidates: Deadline Edition

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/top-50-trade-candidates-deadline-edition.html

Scherzer traded to Texas after Max approves deal (source)

https://www.mlb.com/news/max-scherzer-rangers-mets-trade

Rangers Acquire Max Scherzer From Mets

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/rangers-in-serious-talks-with-mets-about-max-scherzer-trade.html



Former Yankees Pitcher Colon Set to Retire Next Month

https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees/news/former-new-york-yankees-bartolo-colon-set-to-retire-next-month-matt9

50 steals, 24 HRs: Acuña eyes possible 40-40 season

https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-gets-stolen-base-no-50-against-brewers

Arenado staying put, Cards ‘building for our future success’

“We are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his no-trade clause, so at this time we are working on building for our future success,” Mozeliak said

https://www.mlb.com/news/cardinals-will-not-trade-nolan-arenado-president-john-mozeliak-says

Anything Goes



Shattering Michael Phelps’ record, Katie Ledecky shows why she’s the greatest

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/christinebrennan/2023/07/29/katie-ledecky-world-championships-swimming-olympics/70492708007/



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/july-30



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/July_30



The roar of a lion can be heard up to 5 miles away.

Its roar is about 114 decibels. This is roughly 25 times louder than a gas-powered lawnmower.



The only food that doesn’t spoil is honey.

The water content of honey is a key factor in why it doesn’t spoil. At 17% water content, it dehydrates bacteria which makes it resistant to spoiling.

