Meme Monday 7/3: Before The Fourth

Friends, the D-backs continue to roll on top of the NL West and are the 2nd team in the National League to make it to 50 wins. Nice. After the off day today the D-backs will host the very expensive NY Mets, and then the surprisingly good Pittsburgh Pirates. My prediction? Lots of runs, lots of big hits, and a 4-2 homestand. In other D-backs happenings: Pavin Smith was sent to Reno to work on his walks, and Ketel Marte was snubbed from the All Star game. What can you do? You can meme.

Enjoy.

