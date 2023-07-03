Arizona Diamondbacks: July confidence poll

June results

The D-backs entered the month of June riding a four-game winning streak, and victory on the first of June pushed them back to the top of the National League West. It was a spot they had lost at the end of May, and defied the opinions of quite a few who expected them to fade from relevance. Instead, they posted a strong 17-10 record in May, as they continued to exceed just about all expectations. To no great surprise, that pleasantly surprising success is reflected in the results from the poll at the start of June.

1% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

1% - 2

1% - 3

1% - 4

4% - 5

12% - 6

37% - 7

31% - 8

14% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

Just 3.4% came in below a “5” - I do have to wonder, exactly what criteria you are using to measure confidence if you are still coming in at a one or a two! The main increase was right at the top end, where close to half (44% in total) went for an “8” or a “9”. The latter, in particular, cracked double-digits for the first time since May 2020. What a different world that now seems. But even that wasn’t backed by as strong showing at the “8” level. You need to go back even further, to September 2019, when 45% were in the 8-9 range. The average ticked up 0.86 points, from 6.37 to 7.23, That exactly matches the Sep 2019 score, has only been surpassed three times in poll history, and is the highest ever for June.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

July poll

Another month, another winning record, and the team is back in first-place in the NL West, with a very good chance of going into the All-Star break in that position. I think the last time you could say that, was back in 2013. However, there’s probably a reason you don’t remember much about the 2013 campaign. The Diamondbacks went 31-36 in the second half, and finished it eleven games back in the division. So there’s still work to do. Does that kind of thinking temper your confidence, or is all full steam ahead with all guns blazing, as Arizona seeks its first division title since 2011?

That would be what the poll is for. As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the previous one.