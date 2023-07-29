Snake Bytes 7/29: Uninspiring

Diamondbacks News

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Tommy Henry’s first inning struggles were enough to sink the Diamondbacks on Friday night. Henry recovered to throw five more shutout innings, but Arizona’s offense was unable to overcome the four-run deficit.

Arizona Offense Gives No Support

Tommy Henry allowed four runs in the first. That in itself will make it hard to win games. But the lefty settled in and threw up five zeros while the Arizona offense continued to struggle to score runs. Arizona’s only runs in this game came from two runners scoring on a wild pitch. The offense needs to do better.

Diamondbacks Offense Cannot Overcome Rough First by Henry

Despite the team’s current funk, Torey Lovullo remains optimistic.

Randy Johnson: ‘Dynamite’ Rookie Corbin Carroll Already a Franchise Player

Now CC is getting the big time endorsements.

How Diamondbacks Altered Pfaadt’s Approach

Steve Gilbert provides an inside look at some of the tweaks Brent Strom has come up with in order to try and get the most out of Brandon Pfaadt.

Other Baseball News

Mets’ Scherzer Disappointed by Robertson Deal

It’s the Mets, of course there is discord in the upper ranks. They wouldn’t be the Mets otherwise.

Dodgers Make Moves

Neither Lance Lynn nor Joe Kelly is having anything close to what one might call a “good season”. However, Friedman and the Dodgers just sent a top-60 overall prospect, along with two additional pieces, to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for the pair of them, putting a dent in their farm system and increasing the payroll by over $10 million.

Reds Sign David Bell to Extension

The promotion of young talent has not only given David Bell a lifeline, it has given him a new boat, in the form of a three-year extension.

Machado can still flash the leather