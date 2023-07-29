Mariners 5 @ Diamondbacks 2

It’s a late night for me tonight after a long week. So it’s brief. No bells or whistles either. Apologies.

Today's Lineups MARINERS DIAMONDBACKS J.P. Crawford - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Julio Rodriguez - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Corbin Carroll - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Christian Walker - 1B Cal Raleigh - C Dominic Canzone - DH Tom Murphy - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ty France - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Dylan Moore - LF Jake McCarthy - RF Jose Caballero - 2B Jose Herrera - C Logan Gilbert - RHP Tommy Henry - LHP

The night did not begin happily with Crawford and Julio getting hits. Then Suarez struck out and the team decided to walk Hernandez to load the bases. Cal Raleigh didn’t like that affront to his ability, so he laced a doubled down the left field line scoring 2 before Murphy doubled to center, scoring 2 more (4-0). Two more strikeouts ended the bleeding at 30 pitches. Marte got on base, but nothing else happened of interest for the Arizona bats in the first. Henry sent the Mariners down in order in the second, and while Arizona got some baserunners against Gilbert, he got three outs before they scored. The third was just as boring for both sides.

The score remained the same through the sixth, with both teams getting a random hit here or there, but nothing came together. Henry settled down and became extremely successful, making me wonder if he was tipping pitches in the first. Gilbert remained himself and allowed only minimal stress.

Adams replaced Henry for the seventh and he was unable to continue Henry’s success. Seattle scored once to take a 5 run lead. But the Arizona seventh was more interesting than the rest of the game combined: Herrera and Perdomo made it to second and third with one out and then both scored on a ball in the dirt and error wombo combo (5-2). Then Marte and Carroll reached but Walker and Canzone both made unproductive outs, ending the rally. Frias had the eighth and managed to work around some early mistakes to keep any Mariners from scoring.

For the Arizona eighth, Munoz pitched against Gurriel, Rivera, McCarthy (walk) and Herrera. It was a quick inning with only Herrera making loud enough contact to warrant watching the tv. Frias pitched into the ninth, but not effectively. McGough replaced him after three batters but only one out; he inherited runners at second and third. Rivera made a nice play to get Crawford at home on a ground ball before McGough struck Raleigh out swinging to save Frias’ stat line. Sewald pitched the end of the game. Perdomo grounded out, Marte popped out, Carroll walked, and Walker struck out to end the game.

Conclusion

This game looked over before the Serpientes picked up bats. In all meaningful ways, it was. But Henry settled in after an absolutely horrid first 5 batters and the usual suspects manufactured a couple runs for Arizona in the seventh. Unfortunately Seattle tacked some extra insurance on throughout the game and Arizona continued to offensively deficient. Two runs on ten hits... Yikes

Up Next

Brandon Pfaadt will look to build off the best start of his young career opposite fellow rookie Bryan Woo. Game time is 5:10pm Arizona Time. The temperature will be ungodly hot, I’m sure. Perhaps there will be rain?