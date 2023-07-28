SnakeBytes 7/28: The hot stove warmeth

Diamondbacks News

(SI.com) Diamondbacks Trail by Half Game in Wild Card Standings

In short, the D-backs have been ham and egging it in a bad way for over a month, with various parts of their game taking turns failing them. In addition to alternating pitching and hitting woes, their base running and defense has been more mistake prone than they had been earlier in the year. It’s all added up to a team in a spiral they can’t seem to find their way out of.

(AZ Central) Arizona Diamondbacks Need to Find a Closer Ahead of the Trade Deadline

I’m not as interested in setup men or middle relievers. They’re important, but there’s a psychic benefit that hovers over an entire clubhouse when there’s a shutdown guy sitting in the corner, waiting to close the show.

If pitchers are like boxers, having a closer with an overpowering fastball is like having Mike Tyson in his prime.

(SI.com) Giolito Deal Hurts D-backs Ability to Add Starting Pitching

Looking at the starting pitcher market, Arizona still has options to potentially explore. Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Tigers right-hander Michael Lorenzen figure to be their top options for rental starters. Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman could join the market, but Chicago would need to go on a losing streak as they are only 4.5 games back with only two teams ahead of them. The Padres were in a similar position, but could make left-hander Blake Snell available after a crushing series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

(Nevada SportsNet) Reno Aces’ Josh Rojas, the ultimate grinder, trying to grind back to big leagues

The 29-year-old Rojas broke into the majors in 2019 and has played 379 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, slashing .253/.331/.368 while playing at least 40 games at five defensive positions. After hitting .235 to start this season, Rojas was demoted to Reno in June before being placed on the injured list with a back injury. Since returning to action, he’s 7-for-18 with a home run, a stolen base, four RBIs and three runs for Reno.

MLB News

(The Athletic) MLB trade deadline 2023 live updates: Rumors, news as Angels take Ohtani off market, add Giolito

Rolling updates as they come in

(CBS Sports) Shohei Ohtani trade offers reportedly underwhelmed as Angels GM insists on ‘giving ourselves a chance’ to win

Perhaps, though, it wasn’t as big a haul as many were thinking? Part of the reason the Angels pulled Ohtani off the trade market, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, was that they were “underwhelmed by the players offered in return.” Olney further reports that Ohtani wanted to stay with the Angels for the pennant race this year and they’d have had “no shot” to re-sign him in the offseason if they traded him away.

(NY Post) Biggest names on the MLB trade market with Shohei Ohtani off the table

Shohei Ohtani is off the trade market now, but might Juan Soto take his place at the top?

Sources say that though the Padres still hope to buy, they are now listening on Soto plus star starter Blake Snell and star closer Josh Hader in case things go further south.