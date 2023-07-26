 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes 7/26: Stopping the Skid

Arizona began the process of righting the ship last night, stopping the losing streak and hopefully starting a winning one.

By James Attwood
St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Diamondbacks News

St. Louis 1, Arizona 3
Merrill Kelly returned to the rotation and fired six innings of one-run ball. Corbin Carroll contributed on the offensive side of things with a tripe and two RBI. Kevin Ginkel then came in and slammed the door shut in the ninth.

Merrill the Mainstay Makes Successful Return
Merrill Kelly’s return to the Arizona rotation brought a stop to Arizona’s losing ways.

Carroll’s Triple Sparks Comeback Win
Merrill Kelly pitched a gem and Corbin Carroll made sure the lone surrendered run was not enough to hurt Arizona.

Why AZ Should Go All-In on Bednar
Arizona needs some rock-solid help in the bullpen. Does AZ have what it takes to pry away Pittsburgh’s David Bednar? Should they pursue him if they do?

Other Baseball News

Giants Promoting Marco Luciano

The Giants are promoting their top position player prospect, Marco Luciano, who is also the #16 prospect in all of baseball. The oft-injured infield prospect is expected to make his debut tonight against the cross-bay rival A’s.

Dodgers Acquire Enrique Hernández
Kike is headed back to Chavez Ravine.

Six Teams with Depth to ‘Go Big’ at the Deadline
Of course the Dodgers make the list.

Braves Turn Rare 8-3-5 Triple Play
That is some next level TOOTBLAN by Boston.

