Snake Bytes 7/26: Stopping the Skid

Diamondbacks News

St. Louis 1, Arizona 3

Merrill Kelly returned to the rotation and fired six innings of one-run ball. Corbin Carroll contributed on the offensive side of things with a tripe and two RBI. Kevin Ginkel then came in and slammed the door shut in the ninth.

Merrill the Mainstay Makes Successful Return

Merrill Kelly’s return to the Arizona rotation brought a stop to Arizona’s losing ways.

Carroll’s Triple Sparks Comeback Win

Merrill Kelly pitched a gem and Corbin Carroll made sure the lone surrendered run was not enough to hurt Arizona.

Why AZ Should Go All-In on Bednar

Arizona needs some rock-solid help in the bullpen. Does AZ have what it takes to pry away Pittsburgh’s David Bednar? Should they pursue him if they do?

Other Baseball News

Eight of Tuesday’s 15 games drew more than 36,000 fans as @MLB saw its best non-holiday Tuesday since 2015 and the second best such Tuesday since 2008. pic.twitter.com/7VxzJnLX8c — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 26, 2023

Giants Promoting Marco Luciano

The Giants are promoting their top position player prospect, Marco Luciano, who is also the #16 prospect in all of baseball. The oft-injured infield prospect is expected to make his debut tonight against the cross-bay rival A’s.

Dodgers Acquire Enrique Hernández

Kike is headed back to Chavez Ravine.

Six Teams with Depth to ‘Go Big’ at the Deadline

Of course the Dodgers make the list.

Braves Turn Rare 8-3-5 Triple Play

That is some next level TOOTBLAN by Boston.