Meme Monday 7/24: Trending Downward

Friends, yesterday’s loss against former D-backs’ legend, Luke Weaver, was an embarrassment to say the very least. A bullpen game for the D-backs, Torey threw out a total of 6 pitchers against potential NL Cy Young award winner, Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds. The D-backs, with one of the best offenses in the National League, went 1 for 9 with RISP. A very D-backy game to say the least. July has been literal hell for us folks here in Phoenix, and hellish for the D-backs who have won just 5 of the last 17, SO FAR, in July. But what can you do? You can meme. Enjoy.

Found Memes: