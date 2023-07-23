Snake Bytes: 7/23 Seeing Red

Team News
3-HR sixth dooms Pfaadt, Diamondbacks in loss to Reds
Reds Down D-backs 4-2
Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt takes positive step, offense falters in loss to Reds
Brandon Pfaadt's 2Ks in the 5th.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 22, 2023
6Ks thru 5. pic.twitter.com/741qcGUUDC
Kelly opens up in Q&A as he nears return (Steve Gilbert)
Can Anyone Challenge Corbin Carroll for NL ROY?
When tonight’s roundtable gets published, you will see why I included this.
Josh Rojas returns from injury in Triple-A as Diamondbacks approach deadline
Other Baseball
Orioles Sign T.J. McFarland To Minors Deal
Nationals, #2 Overall Pick Dylan Crews Agree To Terms
Giants Interested In Justin Verlander
Trio of baseball lifers grateful for Cooperstown honors
Anything Goes
This day in history:
This day in baseball:
1995 - Oakland P Dave Stewart announces his retirement from baseball.
Uranus was first named George.
When William Herschel first discovered the planet in 1781, the English astronomer named it the Georgium Sidus (the Georgian Planet) in honor of King George III.
Hell is real.
There’s an actual village in southern Norway named “Hell.” however, it may not be true to its name: The weather in Hell is consistently below 20°C, with lows dropping to negative temperatures.
There was a Czech hockey player in the NHL in the 90s named Miroslav Satan (sha-tan)
