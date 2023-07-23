Snake Bytes: 7/23 Seeing Red

Team News



3-HR sixth dooms Pfaadt, Diamondbacks in loss to Reds

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/07/22/diamondbacks-reds-updates-pitching-matchups-saturday-game-at-cincinnati/70441771007/

Reds Down D-backs 4-2

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/reds-down-d-backs-4-2



Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt takes positive step, offense falters in loss to Reds

https://arizonasports.com/story/3528932/diamondbacks-brandon-pfaadt-takes-positive-offense-loss-reds/

Brandon Pfaadt's 2Ks in the 5th.



6Ks thru 5. pic.twitter.com/741qcGUUDC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 22, 2023



Kelly opens up in Q&A as he nears return (Steve Gilbert)

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/merrill-kelly-answers-questions-about-return-from-blood-clot

Can Anyone Challenge Corbin Carroll for NL ROY?

When tonight’s roundtable gets published, you will see why I included this.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/can-anyone-challenge-corbin-carroll-for-nl-roy

Josh Rojas returns from injury in Triple-A as Diamondbacks approach deadline

https://arizonasports.com/story/3528949/josh-rojas-returns-from-injury-in-triple-a-as-d-backs-evaluate-before-deadline/



Other Baseball



Orioles Sign T.J. McFarland To Minors Deal

McERA!

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/orioles-sign-t-j-mcfarland-to-minors-deal.html

Nationals, #2 Overall Pick Dylan Crews Agree To Terms

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/nationals-2-overall-pick-dylan-crews-agree-to-terms.html

Giants Interested In Justin Verlander

Hey, Blake....

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/07/giants-interested-in-justin-verlander.html



Trio of baseball lifers grateful for Cooperstown honors

https://www.mlb.com/news/hall-of-fame-lifetime-awards-2023



Anything Goes



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/july-23



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/July_23

1995 - Oakland P Dave Stewart announces his retirement from baseball.

Lol....



Uranus was first named George.

When William Herschel first discovered the planet in 1781, the English astronomer named it the Georgium Sidus (the Georgian Planet) in honor of King George III.



Cue Uranus jokes.



Hell is real.

There’s an actual village in southern Norway named “Hell.” however, it may not be true to its name: The weather in Hell is consistently below 20°C, with lows dropping to negative temperatures.



There was a Czech hockey player in the NHL in the 90s named Miroslav Satan (sha-tan)

