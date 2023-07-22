Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #99: 7/22 @ Reds

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS REDS Ketel Marte - 2B Spencer Steer - 3B Corbin Carroll - CF TJ Friedl - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Matt McLain - SS Christian Walker - 1B Jake Fraley - RF Evan Longoria - DH Jonathan India - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Joey Votto - DH Gabriel Moreno - C Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B Nick Ahmed - SS Tyler Stephenson - C Jake McCarthy - RF Will Benson - LF Brandon Pfaadt - RHP B. Williamson - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled RHP Brandon Pfaadt from Triple-A Reno.

Optioned RHP Justin Martinez to Reno following last night’s game.

Even though the bullpen did not get charged with a loss last night, it was another poor outing for them. In particular, Martinez, who gave up the grand-slam which proved to be the eventual margin of victory. A salutary lesson that there is more to pitching than throwing hard, the man responsible for all the fastest pitches has been sent down to Reno, sporting an 18.90 ERA after his first four appearances. I did have some more stuff to write about the recent struggles of the bullpen, but I am having severe Internet problems and think it’s probably best to cut this short. I’ll get that written up for tomorrow’s game - providing Cox get their act together between now and then...