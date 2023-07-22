Snake Bytes 7/22: Something, Something, Crap Pitching, Something

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 9

Tommy Henry filled the dumpster with gasoline for 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Then Justin Martinez lit the match before getting the final out of the fifth.

Arizona Squanders Marte’s Two-Homer Game

Ketel Marte had one the better performances of his 2023 season, but it was not enough to overcome the ineffectiveness of Tommy Henry and Justin Martinez.

Reds Take Series Opener

The Cincinnati Reds took advantage of the seven walks and the error that Arizona surrendered to take the first game of the series that pits the two leading candidates for NL Rookie-of-the-Year against each other.

Diamondbacks Showing Interest in Lucas Giolito

The Snakes, along with about 10 other teams are nosing around the Southside of Chicago’s roster, looking for pitching help.

Baseball News

Yankees’ Jose Trevino Out for Season, Judge Takes BP

Aaron Judge is nearing a return to action, just in time to see the Yankees lose Trevino to a broken hand for the remainder of the season.

Kershaw Nears Return, Set for Sim Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks would do well to close the gap between themselves and the Dodgers before the Hall of Fame lefty returns from the IL.

Everything to Know About this Weekend’s HOF Induction

Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff are set to finally be recognized for their outstanding careers.

Explaining MLB’s Unlikeliest First Place Team

Not sure how unlikely it is that Milwaukee is in first in the NL Central, but here we are.

Bryce Harper Makes First Career Start at First

Bryce Harper is good at this baseball thing.

2023 Trade Values 1-10

Corbin Carroll checks in at #4, right between Julio Rodriguez and Adley Ruschman

Verlander, Bellinger Drawing Trade Interest

Will the Mets really entertain starting over before 2024?