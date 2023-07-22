Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 16

Welcome back!

Last week, I asked you to help the Diamondbacks out with a rebrand and come up with a new team name. I was surprised at the number of good, real suggestions we got, but thankfully those were well balanced with PYW’s appropriate mockery :-)

There’s a tie for third this week between kilnborn and Makakilo for third place, both contestants getting two recs apiece!

In second place, we find our current leader, SpencerO’Gara with 3 recs!

Golden State walked so the Sunshine Scorpions could run

And taking the top spot on the podium gzimmerm with four recs!

I actually think that one’s got a nice ring to it. c

Standings Players Score Players Score Spencer O'Gara 9 gzimmerm 8 Kilnborn 7 Jack Sommers 5 Diamondhacks 4 NikT77 3 Makakilo 2

It was close, but Spencer just keeps his hold on the top spot in the standings. However, their podium finishes this week mean that gzimmerm and kilnborn are now right behind him, and the rest of the field aren’t too far behind them. We’re still easily in the early stages of the half where one strong first place finish could launch a new contender straight to the top.

For that, though, we need this weeks prompt. Chase Field’s failing infrastructure was once again in the news this week, even though the Diamondbacks were on the road. Chase was playing host to a couple of Bro Country concerts, and during the first night, the AC went out due to the combination of 119 degree temps outside and a sell out crowd inside, which I think is just the most AZ thing ever. So pick another stadium and give me a similar accidental situation that just makes sense. Go!